Christian Eriksen Admits That He Felt Like 'the Black Sheep' At Tottenham Hotspur

Football News

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen claimed that he felt like he was the 'black sheep' at Tottenham Hotspur since the start of this season under Pochettino.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen finally ended his wait for a move away from Tottenham Hotspur. He moved to Inter Milan in the recently concluded January transfer window. The Danish midfielder was wanted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe but he chose to link up with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez at Inter Milan under Antonio Conte. In a recent interview with BBC Sport, Christian Eriksen admitted that he felt like the 'black sheep' at Tottenham this season.

Antonio Conte happy with new Inter Milan January signings

Inter Milan new boy Christian Eriksen says he was the 'black sheep' at Tottenham

Christian Eriksen, who scored 51 goals in 226 appearances for Tottenham since joining in 2013, was a fan favourite for the majority of his stay in North London. However, he went public with his desire to leave Tottenham ahead of the current season and faced a lot of flak for that decision. In the recent BBC Sport interview, Christian Eriksen admitted that he felt that he was targeted because of that interview. However, he added that he did not regret doing it. Tottenham fans still hold the Danish midfielder close to their hearts but will his recent comments change that equation?

Christian Eriksen admits he was in talks about joining Manchester United

Published:
