Christian Eriksen Admits That He Felt Like 'the Black Sheep' At Tottenham Hotspur

Christian Eriksen finally ended his wait for a move away from Tottenham Hotspur. He moved to Inter Milan in the recently concluded January transfer window. The Danish midfielder was wanted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe but he chose to link up with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez at Inter Milan under Antonio Conte. In a recent interview with BBC Sport, Christian Eriksen admitted that he felt like the 'black sheep' at Tottenham this season.

Also Read | 'Sivaji The Boss Nahi, Jose The Boss' Tottenham's hilarious post has EPL fans in splits

Antonio Conte happy with new Inter Milan January signings

🗣 Antonio Conte: "I think Inter had a clever transfer window trying to improve the squad.



"I think we achieved this target considering we signed Ashley Young, Victor Moses and Christian Eriksen." pic.twitter.com/jXHxWRf3tx — De Maestro. (@kingdemaestro) February 1, 2020

Also Read | Manchester United given the go-ahead for pre-season friendly against East Bengal: Report

Inter Milan new boy Christian Eriksen says he was the 'black sheep' at Tottenham

"Any player would think about leaving. I was just the guy who said it publicly."



Christian Eriksen says he was "the black sheep" at Spurs.



Read the full interview 👉 https://t.co/WDsoVr0AWs pic.twitter.com/NQ6SyeSFYx — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 5, 2020

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic once claimed that Chelsea legend Didier Drogba wasn't as good as him

Christian Eriksen, who scored 51 goals in 226 appearances for Tottenham since joining in 2013, was a fan favourite for the majority of his stay in North London. However, he went public with his desire to leave Tottenham ahead of the current season and faced a lot of flak for that decision. In the recent BBC Sport interview, Christian Eriksen admitted that he felt that he was targeted because of that interview. However, he added that he did not regret doing it. Tottenham fans still hold the Danish midfielder close to their hearts but will his recent comments change that equation?

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's wife Georgina Rodriguez opens up about their first meeting

Christian Eriksen admits he was in talks about joining Manchester United

'It was never really likely. We did speak to them of course and we did hear what was possible and what wasn’t possible.'



Christian Eriksen says a move to Manchester United was never seriously on the cardshttps://t.co/puZrxLM9CZ — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) February 5, 2020

Also Read | Inter Milan player who signed in 2014 has never played but got SENT OFF for dissing ref