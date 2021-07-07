Christian Eriksen And Wife Invited For The Euro 2020 Final At Wembley By UEFA

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen and his wife have been invited by the UEFA to attend the Euro 2020 final which is set to be played at Wembley, London on Sunday. The invitation to Eriksen and his wife was sent out by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

An UEFA spokesperson told ANI that "Christian Eriksen and his wife have been invited by the UEFA President but we do not know if they will come or prefer to rest"

As per ANI, half a dozen of the medical staff who attended to Eriksen following a cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 group stage game against Finland have also been invited to the final of the tournament.

Christan Eriksen collapsed during the first half of the Group B match against Finland and had to be rushed to the hospital after being resuscitated on the field at Parken Stadium.

With Danish midfielder currently recovering in Denmark, it is unknown whether he would be able to make the trip to London to watch the final at Wembley. Denmark will be taking on England in the semi-final of the Euro 2020 on Wednesday.

'I hope to see him when England is in the final':Harry Kane

Earlier, England captain Harry Kane revealed that his team would make a special presentation for Eriksen ahead of the semi-final clash against Denmark.

"I am good friends with Chris and it will be sad not to see him here. He is a big part of their success over the years. It was a terrible thing to happen to him. The main thing is that he is recovering well. He will be rooting for Denmark more than he is for me. There will be a presentation from all of us here at England to show our support. It is a shame he will not be there with his team. After it happened I texted him and wished him well. I look forward to seeing him and texting him and catching up with him. I hope to see him when England is in the final," Kane told ANI.

Italy will face either Denmark or England in the Euro 2020 final on July 11.

(Image Credits: @DBUfodbold/Twitter)