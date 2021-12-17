Christian Eriksen Departs Inter Post Health Scare At Euros; 'Bond Shall Never Be Broken'

Reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan have terminated Christian Eriksen's contract following his serious health scare at Euro 2020.

The sporting world was left shocked and speechless on June 12 when the 29-year old midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland.

While officially confirming the termination of Christian Eriksen's contract via their official Twitter handle, Inter Milan also posted an emotional tribute for the star midfielder. In the video below, fans can see some of the beautiful moments of the 29-year old's career in the Nerazzurri shirt, with him also getting to lift the elusive Scudetto last year.

Meanwhile, the club's statement to mutually part ways can be read below:

"FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached to terminate Christian Eriksen's contract by mutual consent. The club and the entire Nerazzurri family wish Christian all the very best for his future. Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken. The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro – all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history."

With the Serie A giants having terminated his contract, Eriksen can now continue his playing career outside Italy. His deal with Inter that was supposed to end in 2024 prematurely ended following his health scare. It is believed that the 29-year old is now using his training facilities at Odense, with the hope of moving elsewhere in the winter transfer window.

What happened to Christian Eriksen during Euro 2020?

During Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland, Christian Eriksen abruptly collapsed on the field just minutes before halftime when a throw-in was directed towards him. Immediately following the incident, the players gathered around him and called upon the medical team to urgently put in a defibrillator for the 29-year old.

Even though Eriksen is a phenomenal talent, because of the manner in which he collapsed during the Euro 2020 tournament, he may find it difficult to find suitors. However, Eredivisie giants Ajax, where Eriksen played in their academy, have reportedly demonstrated interest in signing him.