Christian Eriksen Leaves Tottenham Hotspur To Join Inter Milan For A Reported €20 Mn

Christian Eriksen is one of the most highly-rated midfielders in European football. The 27-year-old playmaker has had a celebrated spell in Tottenham since the time he arrived from Ajax in 2013. Christian Eriksen was a key player in Mauricio Pochettino's squad. He carried Spurs to victory in many games. However, Eriksen has now moved to Inter Milan for a reported sum of €20 million.

Also Read | Newcastle United Set For Saudi Takeover, Bid Rumoured To Be Around £340 Million

Christian Eriksen: From Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan

Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan is a done deal. The playmaker was seen in Milano earlier on Monday. The deal is nothing but a bargain for the Serie A giants. Eriksen joined Tottenham in 2013 and experienced a celebrated career under Mauricio Pochettino. He has scored a total of 56 goals and provided 62 assists in 226 Premier League games. In the 226 games Christian Eriksen has featured in, Tottenham have won 125 and lost 56.

Also Read | Jesse Lingard Scores After 366 Days, Man Utd Fans React To End Of Goal Drought

[Corriere Dello Sport] | Christian Eriksen has already been nicknamed of ‘Call Me Golazo’ by Inter Milan fans.



Mauricio Pochettino originally gave him this nickname for the beauty of his goals and will sign a contract until 2024 with Milan.#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/ALoWHBaBgu — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) January 27, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Black Mamba

It looks like Antonio Conte joined Inter Milan with a goal. That goal was to fill the team with the maximum number of Premier League players. He first signed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United and then sealed Ashley Young in the winter break. Young provided an assist in his first game for Inter Milan and Lukaku is already a star in the Serie A. The addition of Christian Eriksen will only be a boost for the side and help their cause for Serie A glory.

Also Read | Real Madrid Called David Silva For Years, Man City Star Never Considered Joining Them