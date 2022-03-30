Christian Eriksen Nets Comeback Goal At Stadium Where He Nearly Died Of Cardiac Arrest

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen scored a spectacular goal at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium, where he nearly died of a cardiac attack a few months ago. Eriksen, who was captaining his country against Serbia on Tuesday, scored from outside the box in the 57th minute to help his side gain a 3-0 lead. Eriksen was replaced in the 80th minute and received a standing ovation from the home crowd as he exited the pitch. The match ended in a 3-0 victory for Denmark.

"To come back to Parken and score a goal with the welcome I received, and still receive, is something that gives you goosebumps. It makes me incredibly happy," Eriksen said after the match.

Eriksen was greeted with banners and placards stating "Welcome home Christian" as he took the field to lead Denmark against Serbia on Tuesday. In his first game back at the stadium where he nearly died in June, fans erupted in applause for the Danish international.

During Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland, Eriksen experienced a frightening heart attack at the same stadium. Eriksen fell to the ground and had to be carried off the field on a stretcher, from where he was taken to the hospital for treatment. At the hospital, he was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device, a type of pacemaker that constantly monitors the heartbeat and delivers an electric shock when needed to bring the rhythm back on track.

After the unfortunate incident, Eriksen was released by his Serie A club Inter Milan due to Italy's tough rules against players with medical conditions. He was signed by Brentford in January this year to play in the Premier League.

As far as Tuesday's match is concerned, Denmark's Joakim Maehle scored the first goal for the home side as he sent an amazing deflective drive past the Serbian goalkeeper in the 15th minute. Jesper Lindstroem added to the lead eight minutes after half-time upon receiving an assist from Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Five minutes later, Eriksen netted the goal from outside the box to take the lead to 3-0. Meanwhile, both Denmark and Serbia have already qualified to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

