Christian Eriksen Set For Premier League Comeback; To Wear Brentford Jersey

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen is all set to return to the Premier League, as he announced his signing with Brentford on Monday, January 31, which also marked the end of the winter transfer window 2022. Eriksen has been out of action ever since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field, mid-game during a Euro 2020 match against Finland in June 2021.

Meanwhile, Eriksen's contract with Serie A club, Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement in December as Italy’s regulation prevented him from playing with the implantable cardioverter-defibrillator - a sort of pacemaker - that was fitted.

As per a report by AP, confirming his signing for Brentford in a video shared on social media, the Danish midfielder said, “I’m happy to announce that I’ve signed for Brentford Football Club. I can’t wait to get started.”

The announcement came on the final day of the January transfer window in the EPL, and Eriksen will now be the ninth Dane in Brantford’s squad.

Christian Eriksen's stats in the Premier League

Eriksen previously played in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur from August 2013 to January 2020. He joined Inter Milan starting from the 2020-21 season and played 60 games across competitions, while scoring on eight occasions.

At the same time, he played a total of 305 matches for the Spurs and contributed with a total of 69 goals for the team.

'Have taken an unbelievable opportunity': Brentford manager

The 29-year-old will be united with Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager who coached him during his U-17 days with Denmark. As per the AP report, Frank expressed his thoughts on Eriksen joining the squad and hailed him as a world-class player.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but we will need to get him to match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level,” Frank added.

Eriksen is now set to fly into London this week, however, he won't train immediately with the team.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)