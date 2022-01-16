Christian Eriksen Set For Premier League Return 7 Months After Cardiac Arrest: Report

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen had collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during the first half of the Group B match in the Euro 2020 against Finland and was rushed to the hospital after being resuscitated on the field at Parken Stadium. At the hospital, he had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device - a type of pacemaker - fitted. The player's agent had revealed in October 2021 that Eriksen is fit to play, however, the Italian Football Federation does not allow players with ICD's to play and so he was released by his former team, Inter Milan.

Since then he has been a free agent, and now, according to a report by The Times, the 29-year-old is set for a sensational return to the Premier League. He played for Tottenham Hotspurs earlier in his career before he moved to Inter. Eriksen had expressed his desire to represent Denmark at the Qatar World Cup in 2022. So he is aiming for regular game time in order to be fit. According to the report, there are several Premier League clubs that are vying for his signature.

Antonio Conte leaves door open for Eriksen's return to Spurs

Spurs head coach Antonio Conte said: "I didn't speak recently with Christian. For sure, it was great, it was fine, to see him on a pitch, to see that he is kicking a ball. We are talking about a really important player. But especially a top man. What happened this summer was not good, not good, for the people that worked with him, and the people that know him. I was scared in that moment. And now, to see him again ready to play football is great news. I think for Christian, the door is always open."

Christian Eriksen to return to Ajax?

There is some speculation that Eriksen could join his former club Ajax where he spent three seasons and made 163 appearances, scored 32 goals and assisted 65. After Ajax, he transferred to Tottenham Hotspur where he went on to make 305 appearances and also managed to score 69 goals and set up 90 more.

He moved to Inter a few seasons back and helped them win the Serie A title while scoring eight and assisting three before suffering a heart attack at the Euro 2020. It will be interesting to see where the player moves now, with the Premier League and several other clubs wanting his signature.

Eriksen wants to play at the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Earlier, Eriksen had expressed his desire to play at the World Cup in Qatar, saying that it was "a goal, a dream."

"My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar. I want to play. That's been my mindset all along. It's a goal, a dream. Whether I'll be picked is another thing. But it's my dream to come back. I'm sure I can come back because I don't feel any different. Physically, I'm back in top shape. That's been my goal and it's still some time away, so until then I'm just going to play football and prove that I'm back at the same level," Eriksen was quoted by Goal.com as saying.

(Image: AP)