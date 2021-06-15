Christian Eriksen Shares First Photo From Hospital Bed With Heartwarming Message

Denmark's midfield star Christian Eriksen shared a message for fans and teammates three days after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for his national team in their Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday. The 29-year-old midfielder had collapsed on the pitch while trying to receive a ball from a throw-in at the brink of halftime.

A message from @ChrisEriksen8.

♥️🤍 pic.twitter.com/WDTHjqE94w — DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 15, 2021

Christian Eriksen message

The Danish FA, Dansk Boldspil-Union (DBU), has shared a post on Twitter which consists of a heartwarming message from Christian Eriksen addressed to the general public. In the message, the Inter Milan midfielder conveys huge thanks to the people for their sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. Admitting that it means a lot to him and his family, the Inter star added that he is fine under the circumstances and will still have to go through some examinations at the hospital. Reassuring the fans that he is "feeling okay" Eriksen revealed how he will now cheer the boys in the Denmark team on for the next matches.

What happened to Christian Eriksen?

Christian Eriksen cardiac arrest was seen as a nightmare incident during Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 game. The match had to be temporarily suspended due to the medical emergency. The medical teams had to be rushed on the pitch following Christian Eriksen collapse just minutes before the end of the first half as everyone was visibly worried about the Danish midfielder. He was given immediate medical treatment on the field before being stretchered off the field and to a hospital.

A day later, Denmark football team doctor Morten Boesen held a press conference revealing that the Inter Milan midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest. He added how Eriksen "was gone" and that a combination of CPR and an electric shock from a defibrillator helped the player a lot. Claiming that the quick reaction by the on-site medical team played an important role in the player's survival, Morten Boesen also commented on Eriksen’s condition, describing it as “stable and good".

Christian Eriksen health update

Christian Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots revealed how he had a conversation with the midfielder adding that he found him well, joking, and in good spirits. He went on to claim that the player must now "simply rest" after reuniting with his wife and parents in the hospital. The 29-year-old is set to remain in the hospital until Tuesday for further observation and is believed to be cheering and supporting his teammates for the upcoming clash in the Euros 2020.