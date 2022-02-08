Christian Eriksen Was Always Confident He Would Play Football Again: 'there Are No Limits'

Football fans around the world were left shell-shocked when Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest last year during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland. A few months post the incident, Inter Milan terminated his contract because they could not risk the 29-year old playing following his serious health issue.

At the time, it seemed impossible that Eriksen would ever be seen playing competitive football again, only until Brentford surprisingly signed him on the transfer deadline day for a six-month deal. In an exclusive interview with the club, the Danish international explained his struggles with rehab over the last year, and how he was always confident that he would play football again.

Christian Eriksen was confident he would play football again

While speaking to Brentford's media, Christian Eriksen said, "Two days later. I was in the moment, and I realised what had happened to me later on that night and then into the next few days what was really going on. All the tests start and the knowledge started to come in. Questions were being asked over whether I could do this or that. I listened to the doctors, and then afterwards it just slowly took off. If I could do the programme with the tests the doctor set me, then I could slowly get back to playing football. First of all, there were a lot of tests to see how the heart reacted to physical training again."

The 29-year old then went on to explain how there are no limits even if one is given an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device. The ICD was the primary reason why Eriksen could not continue playing for Inter Milan as the Italian medical authorities prohibit such players from competing in Serie A.

Eriksen went on to add, "Even with an ICD, there are no limits. Even with this condition, there are no limits. You can run a marathon, deep-dive swimming or whatever, it just depends on the diagnosis and how you feel about it. I told Sabrina [his wife] I'd leave my boots but also to not be surprised if, in a few days, I'd change my mind if everything was OK. Luckily, it's been OK." Since the UK does not prohibit players from playing with an ICD, Eriksen would now become the first player to do so in the Premier League.

Christian Eriksen reveals the difficulties he faced with rehab

In the same interview, Christian Eriksen said, "It was difficult. The first three months, I didn't do anything but then the last three or four months I've been doing the rehab programme. It was difficult to see matches at the start because you're always thinking that you want to be there. I even started to unfollow matches because your focus is on something else or on the family. But in the last few months, it's come back. I've been able to touch the ball. I've smelt the grass, the football boots are on and everything starts to come back inside you. The excitement of the stadium, the fans, the team and being involved."

The 29-year old hopes to return to 'normal' life by playing competitive football again and sees Brentford as a fantastic opportunity to do so. "The challenge was more overcoming what really happened. You want to get back to normal, but for me, normal was getting back to playing in Italy but I wasn't allowed to do this. So for me, the normal had to change. We have the chance to get back to a normal life at Brentford," added the Danish international. This would be Eriksen's first return to the Premier League since he left for Inter Milan from Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the 2019/20 season.

After suffering a shocking cardiac arrest last year, Eriksen believes it is vital for him to keep those memories aside and prove himself once again at the highest level. "That is my aim. I've been given the green light from the doctors, that I am able of being the footballer Christian. Of course, I will always have it with me, and everyone will have the memory of what happened, but this is now the time to make new memories and look forward. I'm excited to show that you can, with an ICD, and if you have had a cardiac arrest, if you do the proper tests and everything is OK, you can play again. I am happy about it," concluded Eriksen.

Image: AP