Christian Eriksen's Agent Confirms Winger 'out Of Danger, Able To Speak'; Match To Resume

In a positive update coming in from Europe, Christian Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots has confirmed that the Denmark midfielder is out of danger and is able to speak. Eriksen had earlier collapsed suddenly during the EURO 2020 match against Finland, which led to an eerie moment across the stadium as medics rushed in and Denmark players shielded the player from cameras. The Inter Milan winder was administered with CPR treatment and stretchered off the field to the Rigshospitalet Hospital.

What happened to Christian Eriksen?

The incident occurred just minutes before the half-time when Eriksen while chasing the ball rolled towards him, in a moment, went down to the ground. No players were in contact with the winger as he attempted to roll the ball forwards before he collapsed. Denmark captain Simon Kjær stepped up in the tense moment as he ensured that Eriksen was in the right position until medics arrived and even called players to shield the unconscious winger. The Danish skipper consoled Eriksen's family on the field as the crowd prayed in support of the winger.

Denmark vs Finland to resume

Meanwhile, UEFA has confirmed that EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland will resume following suspension due to Christian Eriksen's sudden collapse. EURO 2020 had called for a crisis meeting with both teams and match officials to decide on the future course of action. On request of players from both teams, UEFA affirmed that the match will begin at 2:00 AM IST. The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half.