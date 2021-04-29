CHYT Vs TNJ Dream11: Changchun Yatai Vs Tianjin Jinmen Tigers Prediction And Team News

Matchday two of the ongoing Chinese Super League sees Changchun Yatai take on Tianjin Jinmen Tigers in their upcoming league clash on Thursday. The Chinese domestic league group B match is all set to be played at Suzhou City Sports Centre on April 29 with the kickoff scheduled for 5:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the CHYT vs TNJ Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the match.

CHYT vs TNJ Match Preview

Changchun Yatai will start the match following an impressive outing in their tournament opener against Dalian Professional FC which saw them record a narrow 1-2 win in their first match of the season. Junior Nergrao handed the Changchun Yatai an early first-half lead while Erik went on to hand his team a two-goal cushion at the 60th-minute mark. Dalian Professional FC on the other hand failed to make a comeback as Marcus Danielsson's stoppage-time penalty was the only consolation goal scored by them in that match. Changchun Yatai will focus on carrying on some positive momentum from that match and look to pocket three points against the Tigers.

Unlike their opponents, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers did not have a good starting to the ongoing Chinses Super League as with the visitors suffering a massive loss to Group B leaders Shanghai Port in their tournament opener. Shanghai Port's Marko Arnautovic scored his first hattrick of the season of the tournament along with a Ricardo Lopes brace followed up with one more goal from Wenjun Lu saw Shanghai Port record a massive 6-1 win against Tianjin Jinmen Tigers in their first match. The visitors will be aiming to shrug off the loss and look to get back on the right track by recording their first win of the season on Thursday.

CHYT vs TNJ Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- J. Nergao or B. Dun

Vice-Captain- S. Yuanjie or Erik

CHYT vs TNJ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – S. Xiaotian

Defenders – T. Kadar, R. Welhul, Q. Tianyl, S. Jle

Midfielders – B. Dun, Serginho, P. Taoyu

Strikers – Erik, S. Yuanjie, J. Nergao

CHYT vs TNJ Dream11 Prediction

We predict Changchun Yatai to eke out a narrow win and walk away with three points against Tianjin Jinmen Tigers on Thursday.

Prediction - Changchun Yatai 1-0 Tianjin Jinmen Tigers

Note: The above CHYT vs TNJ Dream11 prediction, CHYT vs TNJ Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHYT vs TNJ Dream11 Team and CHYT vs TNJ Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.