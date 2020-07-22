Cincinnati Vs NY Red Bulls Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live Info

The Cincinnati take on NY Red Bulls in the group stage finale of the MLS is Back tournament. Both the teams have a chance of qualifying to the knockout stages with the Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls live stream proving to be an interesting prospect. Here is the Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls prediction, Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls h2h record and match preview.

Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls live stream details and match preview

NY Red Bulls are ahead of FC Cincinnati in the MLS standings, with the club in 2nd place in the Group F MLS standings. However, FC Cincinnati is just a place below in the MLS standings and is level on points with NY Red Bulls. Both the teams will be looking to win the game as they look to qualify for the knockout stages.

Due to their superior goal difference, a draw will also be enough for NY Red Bulls to get through. However, if other results go their away, a draw could also be enough for Cincinnati FC to progress to the round of 16. Cincinnati beat Atlanta United 1-0 in its last game, while NY Red Bulls come into the game on the back of a 0-2 defeat against Columbus Crew.

Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls match details

Game: Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls Date and time: Thursday, July 23, 5:30 AM (India), Wednesday, July 22, 8:00 PM ET (USA) Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls live stream in India and USA

The Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls live stream in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch every minute of the Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls game. Fans in the USA can MLS is back tournament live on FS1 and TUDN. Fans in Canada can catch the Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls live stream on TSN.

Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls live stream h2h

The NY Red Bulls completely dominate the Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls h2h record. Out of the four games played between the two sides, NY Red Bulls lead the Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls h2h record with four wins. Cincinnati, on the other hand, are yet to register a victory when it comes to Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls h2h clashes. The last Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls h2h clash resulted in a 3-2 victory for NY Red Bulls on March 1.

Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls live stream: Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls team news

Cincinnati FC: The club may be without the services of Siem De Jong, Greg Garza, Jurgen Locadia and Allan Cruz as all the four players are doubtful for the game

NY Red Bulls: The club does not have any injuries or suspensions to deal with.

Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls live stream: Cincinnati vs NY Red Bulls playing 11

FC Cincinnati predicted XI (3-5-2): Przemyslaw Tyton, Mathieu Deplagne, Waston, Maikel van der Werff, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Caleb Stanko, Frankie Amaya, Medunjanin, Andrew Gutman, Yuya Kubo and Adrien Regattin

New York Red Bulls predicted XI (4-4-2): David Jensen, Kyle Duncan, Amro Tarek, Aaron Long, Jason Pendant, Sean Davis, Cristian Casseres Jr., Kaku, Alex Muyl, Daniel Royer and Brian White

Image Courtesy:instagram/fccincinnati, instagram/newyorkredbulls