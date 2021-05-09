City-Chelsea Champions League Final To Be Moved From Istanbul? UK Govt Begins Negotiations

With the stage all set for Manchester City and Chelsea to lock horns in the prestigious UEFA Champions League final, the United Kingdom government has hinted to move the marquee event from Istanbul to England. The spark around bringing the finale to England has been lit by Conservative Party MP Michael Gove, who on Sunday, said that the UK government is having 'delicate negotiations' regarding the same. The City-Chelsea clash is all set to take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 29.

While there is no particular reason to change the venue of the Champions League, it is assumed that both English teams reaching the finale could be the motive behind the UK government's efforts to bring the final showdown back home. The decision could also be viewed in the context of the existing travel restrictions across Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the UK government added Turkey to its red list for travel restricting English fans, otherwise expected to thwart the stadium in numbers, from attending the Champions League final in Istanbul.

"My son is a Chelsea fan and he would dearly love to see the game played in the UK. But there are delicate negotiations that going on at the moment," MP Gove told Sky News.

"My friend, my colleague the Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, is talking to people about this at the moment so I don't want to cut across that, but I'm sure that fans in the UK would dearly love to see the final played here in the UK," he added.

Meanwhile, UK transport secretary Grant Shapps has affirmed that the UEFA will be taking the final decision on where the 2020-21 Champions League final will be held. Shapps highlighted the 'successful track record' possessed by the UK in hosting matches with spectators as he made a case for England to host the marquee event. As per a report on Goal.com, the Wembley Stadium in London has emerged as the likely venue for the Champions League final to be hosted.

All-English Champions League Final

Breaking into the final for the first time in history, Manchester City knocked out last-year finalists PSG in the semi-final with an aggregate score of 4-1. With a win over the French side, Pep Guardiola booked his entry into the third Champions League Final after winning it twice with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011. On the other hand, Chelsea has reached the final stage for the third time and the first time since 2012. Under Thomas Tuchel, who reached the finale with PSG last year, Chelsea thrashed Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate to seal their spot in the final. This will be the third all-English final in the history of the competition, after 2008 – which also involved Chelsea – and 2019. A preview of the Chelsea-City showdown was witnessed on Saturday in Premier League as Tuchel's men delayed Guardiola from laying hands on the title with a 2-1 win.