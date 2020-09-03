City Football Group Acquires Ligue 2 Club ESTAC Making It The 10th Club Under The Brand

After months of speculation regarding City Football Group’s intention to acquire a Ligue 2 club, an official announcement has finally been made. On September 3, City Football Group announced that it has completed the acquisition of Esperance Sportive Troyes Aube Champagne (ESTAC) in France’s Ligue 2. The acquisition of the French Ligue 2 outfit marks the 10th club which has come under the City Football Group brand.

ESTAC City Football Group deal announced

The development was confirmed by City Football Group on their official website. CFG mentioned that the group’s acquisition of ESTAC continued their expansion into global football and is part of its effort to develop clubs, players, academies and share knowledge across them. Disclosing the details of the ESTAC City Football Group acquisition, it was announced that CFG will now become the majority stakeholder in ESTAC after having acquired the shares from former owner Daniel Masoni. In addition to CFG’s acquisition, French businessman Maxime Ray will also take a seat on the club’s board after having acquired a minority stake in the club.

The deal marks the 10th club which has now come under the City Football Group brand. The group, best known for its ownership of Premier League giants Manchester City, operates several other clubs across the globe. This includes Mumbai City FC in India, New York City FC in the US, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, Melbourne City FC in Australia, Girona FC in Spain, Lommel SK in Belgium, Sichuan Jiuniu FC in China, and Montevideo City Torque in Uruguay.

More on ESTAC

Founded in 1986, Esperance Sportive Troyes Aube Champagne or ESTAC, as it is commonly known, is a football club in France’s Ligue 2. It is the third professional club from the city. The club last made an appearance in France’s top tier in 2017-18 season, during which they finished 19th and were relegated back to French Ligue 2. The club also won the Intertoto Cup in 2001 as they defeated Newcastle United. Crowned the Ligue 2 Champions in 2014-15, ESTAC were in fourth place, just a point off the play-off places before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, reports suggested that the City Football Group was interested in acquiring French Ligue 2 outfit AS Nancy Lorraine. However, after the ESTAC deal, City Football Group Chief Executive Ferran Soriano expressed his delight. Soriano admitted that the group was interested in French football for a long time and that he is delighted to complete the acquisition of ESTAC.

Who is the City Football Group owner?

The Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) owns a majority stake in the City Football Group, with a 77% stake. Companies like China Media Capital Consortium (13%) and Silver Lake (10%) make up the remaining ownership of CFG. However, until 2015, the City Football Group was wholly owned by ADUG. ADUG is a private investment and development company which belongs to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Image Courtesy: City Football Group website