Manchester City Owners Set To Buy ISL Side Mumbai City FC In Lucrative Deal?

According to media reports, City Football Group (CFG) are ready to purchase Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC. Mumbai City FC is co-owned by Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. Over the years, the club has had stars like Freddie Ljungberg, Nicolas Anelka and Diego Forlan as their marquee players.

City Football Group is the most valuable football group in the world

The City Football Group (CFG) comprises of the Premier League champions Manchester City and six satellite clubs around the world. It is reportedly valued at $3.74 billion presently, and have witnessed a significant increase in the most recent estimates of its value. A US-based firm Silver Lake has reportedly invested $500 million into the City Football Group, which has increased the company’s valuation to $4.8 billion.

City Football Group comprises of seven clubs across the world

Majority stake of the City Football Group is owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. City Football Group owns shares in several football clubs in different continents across the world. The teams which are a part of the CFG include Yokohama Marinos from Japan, Club Atletico Torque from Uruguay, Girona from Spain, New York City FC and Melbourne City Football Club, as well as Manchester City. The group had also acquired Sichuan Jiuniu FC in China League Two in February 2019.

New CFG investors announced. Welcome to the family Silver Lake.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/n1Zy1JDNvc



🔵 #cfgsilverlake pic.twitter.com/RNvgeNnY1I — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 27, 2019

The deal is reportedly set to be announced just a day after CFG declared that they had agreed to sell a stake worth $500 million to US-based firm Silver Lake. This deal meant that CFG are the world's most valuable football group. Their rumoured acquisition Mumbai City FC are presently seventh in the ISL table. They have won once, while drawing and losing twice each. They play against ATK on Saturday, November 30, 2019, before which an official announcement is likely to happen.

