CLCI Vs SAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Game Preview

Spezia Calcio (CLCI) will go up against Sampdoria (SAM) in the upcoming game of the Serie A on Monday night, January 11 (January 12, as per Indian timings) at 1:15 AM IST. The game will be played at the Alberto Picco Stadium in La Spezia, Italy. Here is our CLCI vs SAM Dream11 prediction, top picks and CLCI vs SAM Dream11 team.

CLCI vs SAM Dream11 prediction: CLCI vs SAM Dream11 prediction and preview

Sampdoria are currently at the eleventh spot of the Serie A leaderboard with 20 points. Tommaso Augello and team have played sixteen matches so far in the tournament, winning six and losing eight (two draws). Spezia Calcio, on the other hand, are at the fifteenth spot on the table with 14 points and a win-loss record of 3-8 (five draws).

CLCI vs SAM Dream11 prediction: CLCI vs SAM Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Time: 1:15 AM IST

Venue: Alberto Picco Stadium, La Spezia, Italy

CLCI vs SAM match prediction: Probable CLCI vs SAM playing 11

Spezia Calcio probable 11 – Ivan Provedel, Salvador Ferrer, Claudio Terzi, Julian Chabot, Riccardo Marchizza, Nahuel Estevez, Giulio Maggiore, Tommaso Pobega, Emmanuel Gyasi, M’Bala Nzola, Diego Farias

– Ivan Provedel, Salvador Ferrer, Claudio Terzi, Julian Chabot, Riccardo Marchizza, Nahuel Estevez, Giulio Maggiore, Tommaso Pobega, Emmanuel Gyasi, M’Bala Nzola, Diego Farias Sampdoria probable 11 - Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley, Maya Yoshida, Tommaso Augello, Antonio Candreva, Morten Thorsby, Albin Ekdal, Jakub Jankto; Baldé Keita, Fabio Quagliarella

CLCI vs SAM Dream11 prediction: CLCI vs SAM Dream11 team, top picks

Spezia Calcio: Salvador Ferrer, Tommaso Pobega, M’Bala Nzola

Sampdoria: Tommaso Augello, Jakub Jankto, Fabio Quagliarella

CLCI vs SAM Dream11 prediction: CLCI vs SAM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Emil Audero

Defenders: Salvador Ferrer, Claudio Terzi, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello

Midfielders: Jakub Jankto, Antonio Candreva, Tommaso Pobega

Forwards: M’Bala Nzola, Fabio Quagliarella, Baldé Keita

CLCI vs SAM team: CLCI vs SAM Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Sampdoria are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above CLCI vs SAM Dream11 prediction, CLCI vs SAM Dream11 team, probable CLCI vs SAM playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CLCI vs SAM Dream11 team and CLCI vs SAM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Sampdoria/ Twitter