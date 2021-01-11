CLCI Vs SAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Game Preview

Quick links:
Spezia Calcio (CLCI) will go up against Sampdoria (SAM) in the upcoming game of the Serie A on Monday night, January 11 (January 12, as per Indian timings) at 1:15 AM IST. The game will be played at the Alberto Picco Stadium in La Spezia, Italy. Here is our CLCI vs SAM Dream11 prediction, top picks and CLCI vs SAM Dream11 team.
Sampdoria are currently at the eleventh spot of the Serie A leaderboard with 20 points. Tommaso Augello and team have played sixteen matches so far in the tournament, winning six and losing eight (two draws). Spezia Calcio, on the other hand, are at the fifteenth spot on the table with 14 points and a win-loss record of 3-8 (five draws).
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Sampdoria are the favourites to win the game.
Note: The above CLCI vs SAM Dream11 prediction, CLCI vs SAM Dream11 team, probable CLCI vs SAM playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CLCI vs SAM Dream11 team and CLCI vs SAM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
