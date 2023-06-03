Clermont Foot Vs PSG Live Streaming: How To Watch Lionel Messi’s Final PSG Appearance?

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is all set to play his last match for Paris Saint-Germain during the Ligue 1 clash against Clermont Foot on Saturday night. As revealed by PSG coach Christophe Galtier on Thursday, Messi is all set to end his two-year-long stint with the French club. Reports claim that the 35-year-old is considering a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal after receiving a mega-money offer.

"I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes. This year, he has been an important part of the team, always available. I don't think any of the comments or criticisms are justified. He's always been there for the team. It's been a great privilege to accompany him throughout the season,” said PSG manager Galtier at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Clermont Foot game.

Messi joined PSG in the summer of 2021 after ending his 21-year-long stint at Barcelona due to the La Liga side’s financial issues. He is now set to conclude his time at the French club after scoring 32 goals in 74 games and providing 35 assists. The 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning captain has scored 21 goals while assisting 20 times in all competitions in the 2022-23 season.

PSG vs Clermont Foot: Where will Lionel Messi play his last match for PSG?

Lionel Messi will play his final game for PSG at the club’s home ground in Paris, the Parc des Princes.

When will the PSG vs Clermont Foot, Ligue 1 2022-23 match begin?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Clermont Foot is scheduled to begin at 12:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, June 4.

Where to watch the live streaming of Lionel Messi’s final match in PSG colors?

Football fans in India who are eager to watch Messi’s last game in the PSG colors can tune into the live streaming on Voot and Jio TV.

How to watch the live telecast of PSG vs Clermont Foot in India?

Lionel Messi fans in India can also watch their favorite footballer in action for one last time as a PSG player on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.