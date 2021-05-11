CLL Vs FLMG Dream11: Union La Calera Vs Flamengo Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Chilean club Union La Calera are all set to face Brazilian club Flamengo in the fourth group game of the Copa Libertadores de América compettiion. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8:30 PM local time on Tuesday, May 11 (6:00 AM IST on Wednesday, May 12). Here is a look at the CLL vs FLMG Dream11 prediction, top picks and our CLL vs FLMG Dream11 team for the game.

CLL vs FLMG preview

Union La Calera remain winless so far in Group G of the Copa Libertadores de América. The Chilean side has so far lost two games and drawn one. As a result of this miserable form, Luca Marcogiuseppe's men find themselves at the bottom of the group with just a point. Union La Calera will require a minimum of a win if they are to have any chance of progressing to the next round.

On the other hand, Flamengo have been in outstanding form coming into this game as they have won all three games they have played so far. Rogério Ceni's side currently sit at the top of the group and are favourites to head into the next round. Flamengo only require one win from their three remaining games to confirm their spot in the next round. Having almost confirmed their spot, a number of changes can be expected in the Flamengo starting line-up.

CLL vs FLMG predicted startling line-up

Union La Calera: Alexis Arias; De Los Santos, Santiago Garcia, Christian Vilches, Wiemberg; Laba, Jorge Valdivia, Matias Cavalleri, Jeisson Vargas; Sebastian Saez, Octavio Rivero

Flamengo: Diego Alves; Filipe Luis, Willian Arao, Mauricio Isla; Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Victor Cinicius Coelho, Joao Victor Gomes, Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique, Gabriel Barbosa

CLL vs FLMG top picks

Union La Calera: Octavio Rivero, Jorge Valdivia

Flamengo: Gabriel Barbosa, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Filipe Luis

CLL vs FLMG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Diego Alves

Defenders: Filipe Luis, Mauricio Isla, De Los Santos

Midfielders: Jorge Valdivia, Victor Cinicius Coelho, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro, Joao Victor Gomes

Forwards: Octavio Rivero, Gabriel Barbosa

CLL vs FLMG Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Flamengo will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above CLL vs FLMG Dream11 prediction, CLL vs FLMG match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CLL vs FLMG Dream11 team and CLL vs FLMG Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.