Coronavirus Pandemic: Mignolet's Club Brugge To Be Crowned Champions In Cancelled Season

Club Brugge may become the first team to be awarded a league title in Europe after the coronavirus pandemic suspended football in all European countries with the exception of Belarus. The coronavirus pandemic situation has caused havoc around the world as most sporting events have been cancelled or suspended. However, with the Belgian League cancelled upon confirmation of the Belgian chiefs, Club Brugge are likely to be announced as league champions due to their lead in the Belgian top flight.

Coronavirus pandemic: Belgian League cancelled

The Belgian League cancelled news was confirmed on the official Pro League website as chiefs announced no more games in the season could be completed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The statement issued the Belgian League cancelled news as it's unlikely all games would be completed before June 30. The board also revealed that the decision to cancel the Belgian League was taken in consideration of the coronavirus pandemic situation to reduce the health risk for everyone involved in the competition. Here is the official confirmation news of the Belgian League cancelled.

📄|



Communicatie Raad van Bestuur Pro League



▶️https://t.co/zAZWuuUF9c



--



Communication à la suite du Conseil d’Administration de la Pro League



▶️https://t.co/b4GOEQ0gDd pic.twitter.com/ekSGREF9pX — Pro League ⚽️🇧🇪 (@ProLeagueBE) April 2, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic: Belgian League cancelled, Club Brugge champions?

The coronavirus pandemic news hasn't confirmed Club Brugge champions as of yet as the Pro League board will come to a decision at a meeting between the 24 clubs in the top two divisions. However, last week, 17 of those clubs were already in favor of cancelling the Belgian League. Club Brugge hold a 15-point lead at the top of the Pro League table with only one more round of matches left to play before the start of the post-season playoffs. According to reports from Sky Sports News, the decision to crown Club Brugge champions in the Belgian League will be made on April 15.

Coronavirus pandemic: COVID-19 lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic news forced the suspension of the top leagues all across the globe. Footballers have since been advised to remain indoors due to the deadly bug that has already claimed the lives of nearly 50,000 people. The COVID-19 lockdown has been enforced by governments in many countries to prevent the spread of the disease.

