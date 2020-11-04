Club Brugge Vs Dortmund Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Following their opening day defeat against Italian heavyweights Lazio in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund arrived in style the following matchday, defeating Zenit 2-0. The Signal Iduna Park outfit next travel to Belgium as they take on Club Brugge, a game that could decide their future in the competition.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Dortmund live? Club Brugge vs Dortmund live stream

The Champions League live broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports network in India. Club Brugge vs Dortmund live stream will be available on the SonyLIV App. The live scores will also be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Venue: Jan Breydel Stadium

Date: Wednesday (Thursday IST), November 4, 2020

Time: 1.30 am IST

Club Brugge vs Dortmund prediction and preview

Club Brugge have enjoyed a scintillating start to their Champions League campaign. The Belgians have won one game, against Zenit on opening day, while the second fixture against Lazio ended in a 1-1 draw. Club Brugge occupy the second spot in their Champions League group standings with four points in their bag.

Another European road trip! 🌍



🆚 Club Brugge

🏆 #UCL

🗓 11/4/20

⏰ 3:00 PM ET / 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET

🆚 Club Brugge

🏆 #UCL

🗓 11/4/20

⏰ 3:00 PM ET / 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET

📍 Jan Breydel Stadium

Dortmund, on the other hand, have had a mixed start to their Champions League campaign this season. With a defeat and a victory to their credit, the Bundesliga giants sit third in Group F of the Champions League standings, raking up three points. A victory against Club Brugge will see them climb up to second, while a defeat will mean trouble for their qualification for the round of 16.

Club Brugge vs Dortmund team news

Club Brugge manager Philippe Clement has fewer injury concerns as the club host Dortmund on home turf. Matej Mitrovic is the only player out injured with a heel injury and is expected to mark his return only in February next year.

Meanwhile, Dortmund have a long list of injuries. Midfielder Emre Can's injury keeps him out for the crucial Champions League game. Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer and Mats Hummels are also unavailable for Lucian Favre.

Club Brugge vs Dortmund prediction

Club Brugge's recent run of form and their lack of injuries suggest an edge over their opponents. A surprise may be in store this week.

