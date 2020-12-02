Club Brugge Vs Zenit Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Game Preview

Club Brugge go head to head against Zenit on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. Scheduled to be played at Jab Breylstadion in Belgium, the match will take place on December 3, Thursday and kick-off at 1:30 AM IST. Have a look at our Club Brugge vs Zenit live stream, Club Brugge vs Zenit prediction team news and other details of the match.

Club Brugge are currently slotted 3rd in the Group F of the Champions League. The Belgium giants have managed to get 4 points in as many games while their opponents for tonight have managed only 1. The Russian champions have been sub-par in the UCL this season as they have suffered from 3 losses in 4 games. Club Brugge head into this fixture with a lot more confidence having defeated the Russian outfit earlier in October.

Club Brugge vs Zenit team news and predicted 11

Club Brugge walks into the match with a pretty strong squad at Paul Clement’s disposal. They do not have any major injury concerns and look like the stronger side on paper before their match against Zenit. However, Club Brugge has not been able to find the back off the net as they played 2 goals less draws before splaying tonight's game.

Zenit might have a front 3 of Malcolm, Sardar Azmoun, and Artem Dyzuba. However, Artem Dzyuba’s availability is still under question and Malcolm also remains doubtful for the fixture. However, Zenit coach Sergey Semak will look to play his top 3 attackers with so much at stake for the club. Former Liverpool star Dejan Lovren misses out as the center back is suspended for the fixture

Club Brugge - Mignolet; Mata, Kossounou, Deli, Ketelaere; Balanta, Vormer, Vanaken; Dennis, Krmencik, Diatta

Zenit - Kerzhakov; Prokhin, Rakitskiy, Zhirkov; Kuzyaev, Barrios, Santos, Mostovoy; Malcom, Dzyuba, Azmoun

How to watch Club Brugge vs Zenit live

The Champions League fixture will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also access the Club Brugge vs Zenit live stream via the SonyLIV app. The Champions League's social media handles alongside those of of the respective teams will provide regular match updates.

Club Brugge vs Zenit prediction

With Club Brugge having a full squad at its disposal, they look likely to walk away with 3 points at the end of this game. A victory for them would also assure the Belgium based side a spot in the next rounds of the Europa League. However, Zenit could spring up a surprise as the Russian outfits aim for its first win of The UEFA Champions League 20-21 group stage.

