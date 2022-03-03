Club Legend Frank Lampard Comments On Roman Abramovich's Decision To Sell Chelsea

Former Chelsea manager and star player, Frank Lampard has spoken out about the club's owner, Roman Abramovic. It was being reported that the Russian businessman was planning to sell the club due to the current turmoil in Ukraine. When asked about the uncertainty surrounding Chelsea, Lampard stated he had no idea about the club's future because he is no longer involved with them. Abramovic confirmed his plans to sell the club in a statement released hours following Lampard's remark.

Lampard, who is currently the head coach of Everton, expressed his gratitude for being at Chelsea during the time when Abramovic arrived and gave the club a huge lift, allowing them to become successful. "I had an amazing time at Chelsea," Lampard stated, adding that he had full backing from Abramovic even during his final days as a manager. Lampard, on the other hand, refused to comment on the club's future, claiming that he is now at Everton.

"I’m not at Chelsea anymore, I had an amazing time at Chelsea. If you say you take as you find I can only be very thankful that I was in a period at the club which Roman Abramovich came into and changed the face of it and on the football level was very successful," Lampard was quoted as saying by metro.co.uk.

"I had absolute support in my time as a player and as a manager whatever people think from the outside. I’ve got no comment on them now, I’m Everton manager and I don’t have enough knowledge to give anything more than that," Lampard added.

Abramovic's statement

Abramovic issued a statement on Wednesday, where he confirmed his plans to sell the club. Abramovic said he has always taken decisions keeping in mind the club's best interest and hence he has decided to sell Chelsea as he believes it is the best thing to do at the moment. He said that the proceedings from the sale will be donated for the victims of the war. The Russian oligarch, however, stated that the club's sale will not be fast-tracked. Abramovic's ownership of Chelsea came under the scanner after Russia invaded Ukraine last Thursday.

"I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC. As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners," Abramovic said.

"The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club. Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery," he added.

