Marseille President Dismisses Links With Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo; 'Deal Not For Us'

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news continues to make headlines with the Manchester United forward recently linked to a french club in the ongoing transfer window. The Portuguese superstar had put in a transfer request in the summer stating his desire to play Champions League football after Manchester United failed to qualify for the competition. Despite being offered to various European clubs, the 37-year-old did not find any takers.

Olympique Marseille not planning Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

According to German news outlet Bild, the Ligue 1 outfit had made contact with the forward's representatives over the possibility of a transfer this summer. Olympique Marseille will be playing Champions League football this season but according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano president Longoria denied any transfer plans involving Cristiano Ronaldo. Longoria who was present during the Champions League draw said that the ex-Real Madrid and Juventus player will not be a suitable player for the French giants.

OM president Longoria confirms that Cristiano Ronaldo rumours are wide of mark: “It’s the social media world full of fake news. We want reality. Ronaldo deal is not for us” 🚨🔵 #OM



“It’d be like saying that De Bruyne or Haaland are OM targets… let’s focus on our real project”. pic.twitter.com/arsChAhFBp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022

Bild had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was ready to play for Borussia Dortmund to stand a chance to play in UCL 2022-23; however, Dortmund refused to sign the player due to his salary. The report stated that the Portuguese national team captain was ready to take a 30% salary cut but the German club refused the transfer due to Ronaldo’s stature in world football and also the fact that he is now at the final stages of his career.

Erik Ten Hag frustrated with Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer saga

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is reportedly frustrated with the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga as it threatens to damage the dutchman's rebuilding job. Despite being linked to some major clubs during the summer, Ronaldo was unable to find any suitors which could bring an end to his dream of playing Champions League football this season. According to a report by The Sun, Ten Hag had a huge showdown with Ronaldo during a team meeting before the Liverpool match.

The report further states that the Manchester United manager wants Ronaldo out as players feel that his attitude is affecting the spirit in the camp. Ronaldo was benched for the match against Liverpool only to be brought onto the field in the second half. United went on to win their first match of the season with a 2-1 win over Liverpool in front of their home fans.