Club Tijuana Vs Leon Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Clausura live

Club Tijuana square off against Club Leon at the Estadio Caliente on Friday, February 12. The Matchday 6 Liga MX Clausura clash between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 9:06 PM local time (Saturday, February 13 at 8:36 AM IST). Here's a look at the Club Tijuana vs Leon team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Club Tijuana vs Leon game preview

Club Tijuana are currently in sixth place on the Liga MX Clausura table, with nine points from their five games. Pablo Guede's men have won two games, drawn three and are yet to suffer defeat this season. Tijuana were held to a pulsating 2-2 draw against Atletico San Luis in their previous outing as Fidel Martinez grabbed a brace. Tijuana were, in fact, leading 2-1 until Atletico San Luis equalised in the fifth minute of injury time in the second half.

On the other hand, Club Leon have had a rather poor start to their campaign in the Clausura this season. Ignacio Ambríz's men are 15th in the Liga MX standings, with four points from four games. Leon have mustered just one victory while suffering two defeats this season. Leon suffered a 3-1 defeat against Guadalajara on Monday and will be hoping to get their season on track soon.

Club Tijuana vs Leon team news, injuries and suspensions

The hosts have no major injury concerns heading into their game against Leon on Friday and are likely to put out a full-strength starting line-up. For Leon, William Tesillo is suspended due to the red card he received against San Luis.

C O N V O C A D O S ✅



Esta es la lista de jugadores que ha realizado el viaje a Tijuana.



Mañana abrimos la Jornada 6 de la ⁦@LigaBBVAMX⁩.#LoQueViene 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/rGRk5ZhuF4 — Club León 🇲🇽 (@clubleonfc) February 11, 2021

Club Tijuana vs Leon prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams and Leon's struggles in front of goal, our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for Tijuana.

Liga MX live: Where to watch Club Tijuana vs Leon live?

In India, there will be no live broadcast or telecast of the Liga MX games. However, live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the UK, the Club Tijuana vs Leon live stream will be available on bet365.

Image Credits - Club Tijuana, Leon Instagram