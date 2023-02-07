Club World Cup 2023: Complete Format, Teams, Date, Venue, Live Streaming Details And More

The Club World Cup 2023 kickstarted on 1st February and the final will be staged on 11th February in Morocco with Real Madrid tipped as the favourites. As Qatar hosted the FIFA World Cup in November and December, the original schedule was postponed and the tournament has been rescheduled to this month. Seven teams will compete with each other and only one will be crowned champion.

Club World Cup 2023: Complete format, teams, date, venue, live streaming details

This will be the last edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in this current format as the tournament will be a 32-team affair starting in 2025. Each continent represents each team while the host country is also allowed to participate in this premier competition. This time Egyptian club Al Ahly is qualified as the host as Morocco already has one representative in Wydad who won the African Club Championship.

The existing format is divided into four rounds of matches with the final scheduled for 11th February. The initial phase is called the first round, followed by a second round, the semifinals and then the final.

Real Madrid and Flamengo have been qualified directly for the semifinals while the other clubs will be participating according to their ranks. Auckland City which represents the Oceania continent featured in the first round. They were a no match for Al Ahly who blanked them 3-0 in the opening clash of the competition.

Al Hilal represents Asia as the 2022 AFC Champions League is still in motion and they started their adventure from the second round alongside Wydad AC, Seattle Sounders and AL Ahl;y who gained the place by the virtue of defeating Auckland City in the first round.

Al Hilal will now face Flamengo in the first semifinal after getting the better of Wydad AC in penalties. Al Ahly had a narrow 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders and will take on the mighty Real Madrid in the second semifinal.

Teams

Wydad AC (Morocco), Real Madrid (Spain), Al Ahly (Egypt), Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Auckland City (New Zealand), Flamengo (Brazil), Seattle Sounders (United States of America)

Schedule

First Round

Al Ahly vs Auckland City [3-0] , Grand Stade de Tanger Stadium (1st February)

Second Round

Wydad AC vs Al Hillal [3-5 on penalties], Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (4th February)

Seattle Sounders v Al Ahly [0-1], Grand Stade de Tanger Stadium (4th February)

Semifinal 1

Flamengo v Al-Hilal (7th February)

Semifinal 2

Real Madrid v Al Ahly (8th February)

Third place playoff

Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (11th February)

Final

Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (11th February)

Live Streaming Details

All the matches can be watched live on FIFA+ for free in India.