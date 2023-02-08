Club World Cup: Is Karim Benzema Playing For Real Madrid Against Al Ahly? Here's An Update

Real Madrid will try to get back to winning ways when they take on Al Ahly in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup. The semifinal will begin live at 12:30 AM on Thursday. Los Blancos had to digest an unlikely 1-0 loss at the hands of Mallorca in La Liga and their sole aim would be to lift their first title of this season. They already lost to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final earlier this season.

This will be the Spanish giants' first match in this esteemed competition as they have been directly qualified for the semifinal due to their higher club rankings.

Is Karim Benzema playing for Real Madrid vs Al Ahly?

35-year-old Karim Benzema hasn't travelled with the Real Madrid squad to Morocco but Carlo Ancelotti revealed the French striker could be back into the fold alongside Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois who have also been ruled out for the semifinal. "The three are on the list, they have stayed in Madrid to continue with the treatment, and if they are well they will return on Saturday."

Madrid will be vying for their fifth Club World Cup title and they would need to better their performance as they haven't been at their best in recent matches. Irrespective of their performance on Thursday, they are slated to participate in either the final or the third-place playoff match.

Benzema hobbled off in Madrid's La Liga victory against Valencia and he will not be risked keeping in view of their Champions League fixture against Liverpool later this month. Benzema has been the driving force behind Madrid's form as he has bagged 13 goals in 21 matches in all competitions. If he arrives for the final it will be a big boost for Ancelotti, provided they manage to tame down Al Ahly in the semifinal.

Goalkeepers: Andriy Lunin, Luis López and Cañizares.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez, Alvaro Odriozola, Antonio Rüdiger and Marvel.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Mario Martín and Arribas.

Forwards: Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano Diaz.