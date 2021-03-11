CNB-W Vs PG-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Westfield W-League Match Preview

Canberra United FC are set to lock horns against Perth Glory in their upcoming Westfield W-League match on Friday. The W-League match is set to be played on March 12 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:35 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the CNB-W vs PG-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this clash.

CNB-W vs PG-W live: CNB-W vs PG-W Dream111 match preview

Canberra United FC have done reasonably well in the ongoing Westfield W-league as they occupy the fifth slot on the league table. They have registered four wins while playing out three draws and losing two games so far this season. With 15 points to their name, they walk into the match brimming with confidence as they registered a comprehensive 4-1 win against Brisbane Roar in their last match

Perth Glory Women, on the other hand, have been one of the worst-performing teams in the Westfield W-league this season as they are currently on the bottom of the barrel. They are yet to register a single win this season as six of their seven league games ended in losses while they managed to pull off the only draw of their campaign against their Friday's opposition. They will look to replicate a similar performance amid a terrible run and aim to pocket some points and focus on turning their fortunes around.

CNB-W vs PG-W Playing 11

Canberra United - Sally James, Jessika Nash, Lauren Keir, Kendall Fletcher, Emma Ilijoski, Demi Koulizakis, Paige Satchell, Hayley Taylor Young, Laura Hughes, Nickoletta Flannery, Michelle Heyman

Perth Glory - Lily Alfeld, Elizabeth Anton, Sarah Carroll, Isabella Wallhead, Deborah de la Harpe, Taneesha Baker, Marianna Tabain, Abbey Green, Hana Lowry, Alexia Moreno, Caitlin Doeglas

CNB-W vs PG-W Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Sally James

Defenders – Jessika Nash, Sarah Carroll, Kendall Fletcher, Elizabeth Anton

Midfielders - Hana Lowry, Hayley Taylor Young, Marianna Tabain, Laura Hughes

Strikers - Michelle Heyman, Caitlin Doeglas

CNB-W vs PG-W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Michelle Heyman or Hana Lowry

Vice-Captain- Caitlin Doeglas or Hayley Taylor Young,

CNB-W vs PG-W Match Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect Canberra United to register a comfortable routine victory and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Canberra United 2-0 Perth Glory

Note: The above CNB-W vs PG-W Dream11 prediction, CNB-W vs PG-W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CNB-W vs PG-W Dream11 Team and CNB-W vs PG-W Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.