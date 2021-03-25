CNB-W Vs SYD-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Westfield W-League Match Preview

Canberra United FC Women and Sydney FC take on each other in the upcoming Westfield W-League match on Friday. The match is set to take place on March 26 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:05 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the CNB-W vs SYD-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

CNB-W vs SYD-W live: CNB-W vs SYD-W Dream11 match preview

Canberra United FC Women head into the match as the fourth-ranked team on the table. They have registered six wins while playing out three draws and losing two games in 11 matches this season so far. Walking into the match following a 4-game unbeaten run the hosts have won the last three of their matches with their latest game ending in a narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle Jets. Canberra United FC Women will be hoping to continue on their wearing momentum but face an uphill task in the likes of Sydney FC and will have to bring their a game if they wish to snatch away any points from the table-toppers.

Sydney FC have registered ten wins and two losses from 10 games this season with 24 points to their name they currently find themselves at the top of the table holding a two-point lead over Brisbane Roar FC. The visitors will walk into this match following a narrow 2-0 loss against Adelaide United and will be aiming to shrug off the defeat by getting back on the right track. However, they face an uphill task in the form of Canberra United FC who have been on a roll and will give them a run for their money.

CNB-W vs SYD-W Dream11 Team: CNB-W vs SYD-W Playing 11

Goalkeeper – K. Richards

Defenders – J. Nash, N. Tobin, K. Fletcher

Midfielders – P. Ibini, L. Hughes, C. Wheeler, H. Taylor-Young, M. Hawkesby

Strikers – M. Heyman, C. Vine

CNB-W vs SYD-W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain – C. Vine or L. Hughes

Vice-Captain - M. Heyman or P. Ibini

CNB-W vs SYD-W Match Prediction

We predict Canberra United FC and Women Sydney FC to play out a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each out throughout the whole match.

Prediction- Canberra United Women 1-1 Sydney FC

Note: The above CNB-W vs SYD-W Dream11 prediction, CNB-W vs SYD-W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CNB-W vs SYD-W Dream11 Team and CNB-W vs SYD-W Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.