CNGZ Vs HN Dream11: Cangzhou Mighty Lions And Henan Songshan Longmen Prediction, Team News

Cangzhou Mighty Lions and Henan Songshan Longmen are all set to play each other in round 2 of the ongoing Chinese Super League on Tuesday. The Chinese domestic league match is all set to be played on April 27 at the Tianhe Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 05:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the CNGZ vs HN Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

CNGZ vs HN Match Preview

Cangzhou Mighty Lions and Henan Songshan Longmen will head into the match following their respective defeats as both teams kicked off their Chinese Super League campaign with a loss. They played out similar results in their respective games as Cangzhou Mighty Lions and Henan Songshan Longmen suffered from a 2-1 loss in their match. While the hosts were defeated by Qingdao FC, Shenzhen FC got the better of Henan Songshan Longmen in their latest outing.

Despite the losses, both the teams will take confidence from the fact that they were able to find the back of the net in their first match and failed to collect any points due to minor mistakes in their tournament opener. With the season just kicking off and teams playing after a long time, players are expected to settle in soon and be prepared to come out all guns blazing as the Chinese Super League progresses. Cangzhou Mighty Lions and Henan Songshan Longmen will see this match as an opportunity to get back on the winning ways and register their first win of the ongoing season.

CNGZ vs HN Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- H. Dourado or O. Akhmedov

Vice-Captain- L. Guilherme-Silva or Z. Jinbao

CNGZ vs HN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – W. Guoming

Defenders – N. Ziyi, L. Yang, S. Sunzu, Boxuan-Feng

Midfielders – O. Akhmedov, S. Wang, X. Llu, Z. Jinbao

Strikers – L. Guiherme-Silva, H. Dourado

CNGZ vs HN Dream11 Prediction

Cangzhou Mighty Lions and Henan Songshan Longmen are expected to play out a thrilling encounter. Given the current form of both teams, we predict the end result of the match to be a draw and expect them to split point at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Cangzhou Mighty Lions 0-0 Henan Songshan Longmen

Note: The above CNGZ vs HN Dream11 prediction, CNGZ vs HN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CNGZ vs HN Dream11 Team and CNGZ vs HN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.