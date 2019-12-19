Coach Herman Boone, Who Inspired 'Remember The Titans', Passes Away At 84

Herman Boone, a high school football coach who inspired Remember the Titans film, passed away on December 18 at the age of 84. The double-graduate of North Carolina Central University was battling cancer which led to his demise.

It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the passing of former Head Football Coach Herman Boone who lead the Titans to the State Championship in 1971🏈. #RIP@TCWilliamsAD @TCWSports @AlexandriaPatch @AlexandriaNow @AlexGazette pic.twitter.com/4I0DFAAWSF — T.C. Williams H.S. Football Boosters (@TCTitanFootball) December 18, 2019

The NCCU Athletics Hall of Famer completed his bachelor of arts and master’s degrees from NCCU and later became teacher and coach to motivate youngsters. Boone journey as a high school football coach inspired the movie Remember the Titans in which Academy Award-winner Denzel Washington played his character.

Read: Diego Maradona Wants Pochettino To Coach Boca Juniors After Tottenham Sacking

Most powerful school team

Boone’s stint as football coach at T.C. Williams High School was of great importance as he was able to successfully unite a diverse team marred with the racial divide. He led the team to become most powerful in the state of Virginia by resolving the divide. The team went on register 13-0 record and won the state championship title. Among the prestigious accolades, the former coach was inducted into the Alex M. Rivera NCCU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004.

Read: Veteran Wasim Jaffer Roped In As Batting Coach By Kings XI Punjab

The movie inspired by Boone earned more than $136.7 million worldwide and featured Ryan Gosling, Hayden Panettiere, Donald Faison and Wood Harris in supporting roles. But the movie is said to not have the exact portrayal of Boone and had various inaccuracies. Many former Titan players claim that the team’s success had nothing to do with Boone’s coaching strategies. In the movie, there are quite a few close games but in reality, most of the games were one-sided with nine of wins being shutout.

In one of the scenes in the movie, Boone says, “We are not like all the other schools in this conference, they're all white. They don't have to worry about race. We do." This statement was not accurate since all the schools the team face were integrated years before.

Read: Diego Maradona Wants Pochettino To Coach Boca Juniors After Tottenham Sacking

Read: El Clasico: Barcelona Coach Valverde Urges For An Incident-free & Respectful Match