COL Vs PER Dream11: Colombia Vs Peru Dream Team, Playing XI Prediction, And Top Picks

With Brazil and Argentina set to battle it out in the final of the Copa America 2021, Colombia and Peru will fight it out for the third place at the Estádio Nacional de Brasília on Saturday, July 10. The clash between the two teams is scheduled to commence live at 5:30 AM IST. Here is a look at the Colombia vs Peru Dream11 prediction, Colombia vs Peru top picks, Colombia vs Peru preview and Colombia vs Peru Dream11 team predicted XI for the much-awaited game.

Colombia vs Peru preview

Peru can be considered unlucky to have not found a place in the final despite playing well in the semi-final against host Brazil. Midfielder Lucas Paqueta's goal proved to be the difference-maker between both the teams and now Peru will have to take heart with whatever is left to be played.

On the other hand, Colombia stretched Argentina to a penalty shoot-out in the other semi-final. The difference between the two teams proved to be Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez who saved three spot-kicks to deny Colombia a chance to compete for the title against Brazil. Both teams will look to end the tournament on a high with a third place finish.

Colombia vs Peru top picks

David Ospina: The goalkeeper has loads of experience between the sticks which could come in handy for his country in the third place match. Despite taking Argentina to the penalties in the semifinal the Napoli keeper couldn't take his team through to the final. Ospina would be hoping to finish the match this time within 90 minutes.

Juan Cuadrado: Considered as one of the most versatile players in the team the Juventus player needs to deliver a big performance for his team. The former Chelsea player has been an integral part of the Colombia set-up and the team will be hoping for him to help them to third place finish.

Colombia vs Peru Dream11 team predicted XI

Colombia Predicted XI: David Ospina, Daniel Munoz, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, William Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Lias Diaz; Duvan Zapata, Miguel Borja.

Peru Predicted XI: Pedro Gallese, Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun; Andre Carrillo, Sergio Pena, Christian Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula.

COL vs PER Dream11 team

Goalkeeper : David Ospina

Defenders: Yerry Mina, William Tesillo, Christian Ramos

Midfielders: Juan Cuadrado(captain), Lias Diaz, Gustavo Cuellar, Andre Carrillo, Sergio Pena

Strikers: Gianluca Lapadula , Duvan Zapata

Colombia vs Peru Dream 11 prediction

As per our Colombia vs Peru Dream 11 prediction, COlombia should come out victorius

Disclaimer: The COL vs PER Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The Colombia vs Peru Dream 11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Credit: @CopaAmerica / Twitter