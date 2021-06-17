COL Vs VEN Dream11: Colombia Vs Venezuela Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Colombia (COL) will be facing Venezuela (VEN) for their upcoming Copa America 2021 game. The game is scheduled for 6:00 PM local time on Thursday, June 17 (Friday, June 18 at 2:30 AM IST) at the Olímpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiânia, Brazil. Here is a look at the COL vs VEN Dream11 prediction and COL vs VEN Dream11 team.

COL vs VEN preview

Colombia will face Venezuela after a win against Ecuador after a goal from Edwin Cardona. He made the only goal of the game, winning Colombia their game. Juan Cuadrado continues to play well and will look to help the team to another early victory vs Venezuela.

👀 ¡De cerca! Mira el gol de la victoria de @fcfseleccioncol esta noche por 1-0 contra Ecuador 🇨🇴⚽ #CopaAmérica #VibraElContinente



👀 De pertinho! Olha o gol da vitória da Colômbia nesta noite por 1x0 contra o Equador! 🇨🇴⚽ #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/WwW1VWUuY4 — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 14, 2021

The other team, however, might be at a disadvantage. They have won one out of their last five games, and have fewer players due to injuries and the COVID-19 outbreak within the team. They have lost to Brazil 3-0, and a win vs Venezuela might help the team gain some confidence as they continue in the tournament.

COL vs VEN team squads

Colombia (COL) – David Ospina, Camilo Vargas, Aldair Quintana, Stefan Medina, Óscar Murillo, Carlos Cuesta, William Tesillo, Yerry Mina, Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Wílmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuéllar, Edwin Cardona, Juan Cuadrado, Mateus Uribe, Yairo Moreno, Leandro Campaz, Sebastián Pérez, Baldomero Perlaza and Duván Zapata, Luis Muriel, Luis Díaz, Rafael Santos Borré, Miguel Borja, Alfredo Morelos, Yimmi Chará.

Venezuela (VEN) – Wuilker Fariñez, Joel Graterol, Yhonathan Yustiz, Luis Romero, Giancarlo Schiavone, Nahuel Ferraresi, Luis Del Pino Mago, Diego Osio, Francisco La Mantia, Adrián Martínez, Yohan Cumana, Alexander González, Eduardo Fereira, Ronald Hernández, José Andrés Martínez, Cristhian Rivas, Christian Larotonda, Bernaldo Manzano, Yangel Herrera, Cristhian Cásseres Jr, Leonardo Flores, Edson Castillo, Abraham Bahachille, Yeferson Soteldo, Richard Celis, Richard Figueroa, Jhon Murillo, Robinson Flores, Jan Hurtado, Jhonder Cádiz, Fernando Aristeguieta. Sergio Córdova, Daniel Pérez and Eric Ramirez.

COL vs VEN Top Picks

Colombia – Oscar Murillo, Juan Cuadrado and Duvan Zapata

Venezuela – Alexander Gonzalez, Josef Martinez and Romulo Otero

COL vs VEN Dream11 prediction

Goal-keeper – D Ospina

Defender – R Rosales, O Murillo, Y Mina, D Sanchez

Mid-fielder – J Cuadrado (C), Cardona, Gonzalez, R Otero

Forward – J Martinez, D Zapata (VC)

COL vs VEN predicted lineup

Colombia – Edwin Cardona, Miguel Borja, Duvan Zapata, Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, David Ospina, Rafael Santos Borre, Luis Diaz, Oscar Murillo, Yerry Mina and Juan Cuadrado.

Venezuela – Jose Andres Martinez, Josef Martinez, Joel Graterol, Romulo Otero, Alexander Gonzalez, Adrian Luis Martinez, Jefferson Savarino, Wuilker Farinez, Fernando Aristeguieta, Roberto Rosales and Cristian Casseres.

Note: The above COL vs VEN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The COL vs VEN game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image credits: La Vinotinto Twitter)