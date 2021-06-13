Colombia vs Ecuador prediction, team news and Copa America live stream details

Colombia will take on Ecuador in the Copa America Group B fixture, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday, June 13 at 9:00 PM local time [Monday, June 14 at 5:30 AM IST]. The match will be played at the Arena Pantanal, Brazil. Here is Colombia vs Ecuador prediction, h2h records, live stream details and Colombia vs Ecuador team news.

FALTAN 2 DÍAS 😃​ para que empiece a vibrar el continente con la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆​#VibraElContinente



​FALTAM 2 DIAS 😃​ para o continente começar a vibrar com a CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆​#VibraOContinente



We are only 2 DAYS 😃 away from the CONMEBOL Copa América 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YICTyCau0M — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 11, 2021

Colombia vs Ecuador Match preview

Colombia have not had a great run of form coming into the tournament and they will be hoping to change it with a victory against Ecuador on Sunday. Their last game was a 2-2 draw against a tough Argentina team where they battled it out to draw the game after being 2 goals down. Colombia will be hoping that their Atlanta duo of Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel fire on top of this tournament. They also have a great talent in James Rodriguez, who is a brilliant player capable of doing a lot on the field. His left leg is still lethal and he can be a big attacking threat in the game against Ecuador.

🏟 Un mensaje de la casa de la Selección para todo el pueblo colombiano#SigámonosCuidando



🇨🇴 🇨🇴 🇨🇴 🇨🇴 🇨🇴 🇨🇴 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/kqFp0KDB6N — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 10, 2021

Ecuador have lost their last two games leading to the tournament and they will be hoping that their fortunes change in the opening game against Ecuador. The last time these two teams met, Ecuador slashed 6 goals past the Colombians and they will need something like that in this fixture if they want to overcome the tough Colombian defence. Captain Enner Valencia is going to be a key player in this game and one of the main players for Ecuador. Enner has scored 31 times for them in 57 appearances and will need to fire up front to help them get a win in their first Copa America game

Colombia vs Ecuador team news

Colombia will field their strongest 11 as they have no major injury problems except for Alfredo Morelos who tested positive for Covid. Ecuador will be playing their strongest team against Colombia on Sunday.

Colombia vs Ecuador h2h record

The last fixture between the two teams ended in a 6-1 win for Ecuador. That was the first win for Ecuador in 5 previous meetings against the Colombians. The Colombians hold the superior record overall in this fixture as they have won 24 times as opposed to the 13 wins Ecuador have over them.

Colombia vs Ecuador prediction

The Colombians have a great team and have a lot of quality at each position. Players like Zapata, Cuadrado and Rodriguez are all supremely talented and can be the difference in the game against Ecuador. Considering all that, we predict a 2-0 win for Colombia over Ecuador.

Colombia vs Ecuador live stream: How to watch Copa America 2021 on TV

Copa America will be broadcasted on Fox Sports in English. Live streams will also be available on Fubo TV. Indian fans can now watch the game on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels on TV. The stream will also be available on the Sony Liv app. All the additional details and team news is available on the team's official social media handle.

Picture Credits: Seleccion Colombia/Instagram, La Tri/Twitter