Colombia Vs Jamaica, Women's World Cup Highlights: Colombia Beat Jamaica, 1-0, Full-time

The Women's World Cup 2023's RO 16 matchup of Colombia vs Jamaica football live today at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Tuesday. Colombia finished first in Group H with six points, while Jamaica finished second in Group F with five points. Here we bring you everything about the Colombia vs Jamaica Live Women's World Cup match, such as Colombia vs Jamaica FIFA football live score.

Aryan Suraj
Colombia VS Jamaica LIVE Women’s World Cup

Colombia VS Jamaica LIVE Women’s World Cup, (Image:AP)

15:28 IST, August 8th 2023
Colombia Vs Jamaica Live Score: Full-Time

Colombia wins the RO16 match and has qualify for the Quaterfinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

15:10 IST, August 8th 2023
Colombia Vs Jamaica Live Score: 10 mins left

10 minutes left into the end of 90 minutes. Colombia enjoys the lead.

14:44 IST, August 8th 2023
Colombia Vs Jamaica Live Score: Catalina scores, Colombia 1-0 Jamaica

Catalina Usme scores and gives Colombia the lead. 

14:23 IST, August 8th 2023
Colombia vs Jamaica Live Score: Second-half begins

Both teams will look to hit the back the net in this half.

14:06 IST, August 8th 2023
Colombia vs Jamaica Live Score: Deadlock yet to be broken
13:52 IST, August 8th 2023
Colombia vs Jamaica Live Score: Both teams are goalless

Both the teams are looking for their first goal but have failed so far in the first 20 minutes of the game.

13:31 IST, August 8th 2023
Colombia vs Jamaica Live Score: Game Begins

The battle for the place in the quarter-final begins.

13:25 IST, August 8th 2023
Colombia vs Jamaica Live Updates: Starting XI

Starting Lineup- Jamaica

Rebecca Spencer; Chantelle Swaby, Deneisha Blackwood; Allyson Swaby; Tiernny Wiltshire; Vyan Sampson; Drew Spencer; Jody Brown; Trudi Carter, Khadija Shaw y Kalyssa Van Zanten. 

Starting Lineup- Colombia

12:27 IST, August 8th 2023
Colombia vs Jamaica Live Updates: Matches for today
12:27 IST, August 8th 2023
Colombia vs Jamaica Live Updates: Predicted Line-Ups


Colombia Women possible starting lineup:
Perez; C. Arias, Carabali, D. Arias, Caracas; Bedoya, Montoya; Caicedo, Usme, Santos; Ramirez

Jamaica Women possible starting lineup:
Spencer; Wiltshire, A. Swaby, C. Swaby, Blackwood; Sampson, Spence; Matthews, Primus, Brown; Shaw

12:27 IST, August 8th 2023
Colombia vs Jamaica Live Updates: World Cup form so far

Colombia Women Women's World Cup form:
W-W-L

Jamaica Women Women's World Cup form:
D-W-D
 

