Colombia Vs Jamaica, Women's World Cup Highlights: Colombia Beat Jamaica, 1-0, Full-time

Colombia VS Jamaica LIVE Women’s World Cup, (Image:AP)
Colombia wins the RO16 match and has qualify for the Quaterfinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.
10 minutes left into the end of 90 minutes. Colombia enjoys the lead.
Catalina Usme scores and gives Colombia the lead.
Both teams will look to hit the back the net in this half.
Both the teams are looking for their first goal but have failed so far in the first 20 minutes of the game.
The battle for the place in the quarter-final begins.
Starting Lineup- Jamaica
Rebecca Spencer; Chantelle Swaby, Deneisha Blackwood; Allyson Swaby; Tiernny Wiltshire; Vyan Sampson; Drew Spencer; Jody Brown; Trudi Carter, Khadija Shaw y Kalyssa Van Zanten.
Starting Lineup- Colombia
Colombia Women possible starting lineup:
Perez; C. Arias, Carabali, D. Arias, Caracas; Bedoya, Montoya; Caicedo, Usme, Santos; Ramirez
Jamaica Women possible starting lineup:
Spencer; Wiltshire, A. Swaby, C. Swaby, Blackwood; Sampson, Spence; Matthews, Primus, Brown; Shaw
Colombia Women Women's World Cup form:
W-W-L
Jamaica Women Women's World Cup form:
D-W-D