Colombia Vs Peru Live Stream: Details Of Kick-off Time; Where To Watch In India, UK, UAE

Having failed to qualify for the finals of Copa America 2021, Colombia and Peru are set to battle it out to win the third place in the competition. The Colombia vs Peru kick-off time will be at 5:30 AM IST on Saturday, July 10. Ahead of the clash, let's take a look at how both teams performed in the tournament.

When these two teams faced each other last time, it was Sergio Pena strike and a Yerry Mina own goal which saw Peru pick up an impressive 2-1 win over Colombia. Peru began the group stage campign with a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Brazil, following which they played out 2-2 draw with Ecuador. They finished the the group stage with a 1-0 victory against Venezuela. Ricardo Gareca's men finish in second spot in Group B, with their seven points.

¡Rumbo a Brasilia! ✈️



Nuestra @SeleccionPeru 🇵🇪 deja Río de Janeiro y se dirige a la ciudad donde disputará el duelo por el tercer lugar. #UnidosPorNuestrosColores #ArribaPerú 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/srsrF67Zbv — Selección Peruana 🇵🇪 (@SeleccionPeru) July 7, 2021

The team then faced Paraguay in the quarter-finals, with the match ending on a 3-3 draw. In the end, Gareca's men won the match in the penalty shootout with Miguel Trauco scoring the winning penalty in sudden death, booking them a clash with Brazil in the semi-finals. Despite playing well, it was Brazil again who came out victorious once again with a 1-0 scoreline thanks to Lucas Paqueta's first-half goal.

Colombia had a disappointing group stage campaign despite winning their opening match 1-0 against Ecuador.The team could only manage to win just one point form the next three matches seeing them fall to third place as a result. The team faced Uruguay in their quarter-final clash with David Ospina proving to be the match winner in penalty shooutout. In the semmifinal match Argentina's Emiliano Martinez denied Sanchez, Mina and Cardona from the penalty spot in the shootout to talke his team to the final. Rueda's men will now look to finish in a strong manner and secure third spot.

Colombia vs Peru live stream: Where to watch Colombia vs Peru in India

Indian fans can watch Colombia vs Peru in India on the Sony Sports Network, which has the Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India rights. The Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English with an alternative Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD. The Uruguay vs Paraguay live stream in India will be available on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform.

Colombia vs Peru live stream: Where to watch Colombia vs Peru in UK and Where to watch Colombia vs Peru in UAE

For football fans in Britain the Colombia vs Peru in UK will be shown on BBC, while for fansin middleast Colombia vs Peru in UAE will be shown on Bein Sports. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the tournament's official handles.

