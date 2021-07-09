Colombia Vs Peru Prediction, Team News, Head To Head Record For Copa America 2021 Match

Football fans around the world have already set their sights on the final of the Copa America 2021 which will see host Brazil taking on Argentina in what is labelled as Neymar vs Messi battle. Before the big final losing semifinalist Colombia and Peru will take on each other in the battle for pride with the 3rd place up for grabs. The Colombia vs Peru match will be played on Saturday, July 10 at 5:30 AM IST. Here's a look at Colombia vs Peru prediction, Colombia vs Peru Head to head and Colombia vs Peru team news

Peru are unfortunate to have found themselves in this fixture as they went down to Brazil in the semi-final by a solitary goal. Brazil Midfielder Lucas Paqueta had the last ;laugh as he proved to be the difference after coming off the bench. Peru who have had a great tournament till the semifinal round will hope to end the tournament with a win.

On the other hand, Colombia despite taking Argentina to a penalty shoot-out couldn't push for a place in the final. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez stopped three Colombia players from scoring their penalty denting their chance of making it to the final and face current holders Brazil for thr trophy. Both the teams had earlier faced each oyther in group stage in which Peru securing a stunning 2-1 victory. The win came courtesy of a late own goal from Yerry Mina, who also missed his penalty against La Albiceleste in the semi-finals.

Colombia : Frank Fabra and Matheus Uribe will not be part of the team for the match against Peru. Fabra left due to his personal situation, while the Uribe will miss the match as he continue his rehabilitation process in Colombia after having suffered an injury during the competition. For Peru there are no injury worries with all players available for selection.

Coming to head to had record both the teams have played each other 67 times with Colombia registering 26 wins, while Peru has just 19. Peru's victory in the group stages was their first against Colombia in all competitions since a 2-0 reverse in the 2011 edition of the Copa.

As per our Colombia vs Peru prediction, Colombia should come out victorius

Credit: @FCFSeleccionCol / Twitter