Colombia vs Venezuela prediction, team news and Copa America 2021 live stream

Colombia will take on Venezuela in the group stage of Copa America 2021. The match will be played at Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico Teixeira, Brazil and is scheduled for Thursday, June 17 at 6:00 pm local time [Friday, June 18 at 2:30 PM IST]. Here is a look at Colombia vs Venezuela prediction, h2h record, Colombia vs Venezuela team news and Colombia vs Venezuela live stream details.

🇨🇴🇻🇪 ¡Acompañamos a la @FCFSeleccionCol y a la @SeleVinotinto este miércoles en Goiânia! #VibraElContinente #CopaAmérica



🇨🇴🇻🇪 Acompanhamos a preparação da Colômbia e da Venezuela para o jogo desta quinta! #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/fwUeHcGcko — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 17, 2021

Colombia vs Venezuela Match preview

Colombia comes into this game on the back of a victory in their first game of the competition against Ecuador, courtesy of a goal from Edwin Cardona who netted the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute. A victory in this game would help them get to a better position to qualify for the next round. Juan Cuadrado looks to be in great form for the Colombians and he will be hoping to continue his exploits against Ecuador, on Thursday. Miguel Borja set up the goal in the game against Ecuador and his attacking ability will be a great use against the weakened Venezuelan side.

👀 ¡De cerca! Mira el gol de la victoria de @fcfseleccioncol esta noche por 1-0 contra Ecuador 🇨🇴⚽ #CopaAmérica #VibraElContinente



👀 De pertinho! Olha o gol da vitória da Colômbia nesta noite por 1x0 contra o Equador! 🇨🇴⚽ #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/WwW1VWUuY4 — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 14, 2021

Venezuela has been in horrendous form over the past few games. The South American side has only managed to win 1 out of their previous 5 games and look to be in furthermore trouble due to injuries and the outbreak of Covid in the team. The Venezuelans lost 3-0 to Brazil in the opening fixture and will need a positive result against the Colombians to keep their hopes of staying in the competition alive.

Colombia vs Venezuela team news

Yairo Moreno suffered from an injury in the game against Ecuador and he will be indefinitely out of the game, with no date set for a return. Venezuela has been plagued with problems in its Copa America campaign. Firstly they lost Yeferson Soteldo to a thigh injury before the competition even began, and after that 8 players in the squad were detected to be Covid positive, leaving the manager, Jose Peseiro with limited options to play.

Colombia vs Venezuela h2h record

The last time these two teams played was on October 10, 2020, where Colombia managed a 3-0 win against Venezuela. Colombia holds the overall advantage over their South American counterparts as they have won 25 times in this fixture as compared to the 7 wins Venezuela have in this matchup.

Colombia vs Venezuela prediction

We predict a 3-1 win for the Colombian side against Venezuela in this Group stage match of Copa America

Colombia vs Venezuela live stream: How to watch Colombia vs Venezuela on TV

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fox Sports 1, streaming will also be available on Fubo TV. The official broadcasting rights of Copa America belongs to Sony Sports Network and fans can tune into Sony Ten Sports to watch the matches on TV. The liv streams will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Scores and other details will be updated by the teams on their official social media handles

Image Credits: Seleccion Colombia, La Vinotinto/Twitter