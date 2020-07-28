Columbus Vs Minnesota Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Round Of 16

The MLS is Back tournament live has moved into its knockout stages, with Columbus Crew SC facing off against Minnesota United FC in the Round of 16 match in the MLS is Back tournament schedule. With both teams being on a great run throughout the MLS is Back tournament schedule, this game proves to be a closely fought one. Here is the Columbus vs Minnesota prediction, Columbus vs Minnesota live stream information, Columbus vs Minnesota h2h record and match preview.

Also Read: San Jose Vs Real Salt Lake Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Columbus vs Minnesota live stream details and match preview

Both Columbus Crew and Minnesota United are unbeaten in the tournament, but one will be exiting the MLS is Back tournament after this game. Columbus Crew haven’t dropped a point yet, with the club having won all of their MLS is Back tournament schedule matches. The club comes into the game having topped Group E, as they defeated Atlanta United 1-0 in their last game. Minnesota United, on the other hand, qualified for the knockout stages having finished second in Group D. The club drew with Colorado Rapids in their last game.

Also Read: MLS Is Back Tournament Results: LAFC, San Jose Register Thumping Wins, Book QF Spots

Columbus vs Minnesota match information

Game: Columbus vs Minnesota Date and time: Wednesday, July 29, 5:30 AM IST (India), Tuesday, July 28, 8:00 PM ET (USA) Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

All we have is tomorrow.#Crew96 x @OhioHealth — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) July 28, 2020

Columbus vs Minnesota live stream details

Fans in the US can watch the Columbus vs Minnesota live stream on ESPN and FOX Deportes. Viewers in Canada can watch the game on TSN. There will be no Columbus vs Minnesota live telecast on Indian television. However, fans in India can still watch the MLS is Back Tournament live by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports.

Also Read: MLS Is Back Tournament Results, Round Of 16 Schedule, Quarter-final Update

Columbus vs Minnesota live stream h2h

Only three Columbus vs Minnesota h2h clashes have taken place in the post, with Columbus Crew holding a slight advantage. Out of the three Columbus vs Minnesota h2h clashes, Columbus Crew have won two games. Minnesota have won the other Columbus vs Minnesota h2h match. The last Columbus vs Minnesota h2h game ended with a 1-0 victory to Minnesota.

Also Read: SJ Vs RSLC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Columbus vs Minnesota live stream: Columbus vs Minnesota injury and team news

Columbus Crew: Vito Wormgood is out of the game as he recovers from surgery. Youness Mokhtar is expected to miss the game as well, having injured himself in the last game. Eloy Room, who is recovering from a hamstring injury is doubtful too.

Minnesota United: The club is without 2019 MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara as the player opted out of the tournament. Kevin Molino may return to the side having resumed training.

Columbus vs Minnesota live stream: Columbus vs Minnesota injury and team news

Columbus Crew (4-2-3-1): Andrew Tarbell, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Valenzuela, Artur, Nagbe, Luis Diaz, Zelarayan, Santos and Zardes.

Minnesota United (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller, Metanire, Jose Aja, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Osvaldo Alonso, Gregus, Finlay, Molino, Lod and Luis Amarilla.

Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United Prediction

According to our Columbus vs Minnesota prediction, Columbus Crew are favourites to win the game.

Image Courtesy: instagram/columbuscrewsc, instagram/mnufc