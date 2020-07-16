Columbus Vs NY Red Bulls Prediction, Live Stream, MLS Is Back Tournament Live Game Info

With the MLS is Back tournament live and underway, Columbus Crew SC face NY Red Bulls in their next game in Group E. The Columbus vs NY Red Bulls live match will take place on July 16 (July 17 for Indian viewers) at 1:15 AM IST. Here is the Columbus vs NY Red Bulls prediction, Columbus vs NY Red Bulls h2h record and match preview.

Also Read: Atlanta United Vs Cincinnati Prediction, H2h, Live Stream, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

AND WE'RE BACK pic.twitter.com/JHiPD6Ty5f — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) July 15, 2020

Columbus vs NY Red Bulls prediction and match preview

Both Columbus and NY Red Bulls made a winning start to the MLS is Back Tournament, coming out on top in their first games. NY Red Bulls are coming off the back of a 1-0 win against Atlanta, and a win here would put them top of the Group E MLS standings. Columbus, on the other hand, will be looking to climb on top of the MLS standings themselves after they started the MLS is Back tournament with a victory, beating state rivals FC Cincinnati 4-0 last time out.

Also Read: ATU Vs CIN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Live

Columbus vs NY Red Bulls live stream: Columbus vs NY Red Bulls prediction and schedule

Date and time: Thursday, July 16, 10:30 PM ET (USA), Friday, July 17, 8:00 AM (India)

Thursday, July 16, 10:30 PM ET (USA), Friday, July 17, 8:00 AM (India) Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Columbus vs NY Red Bulls live stream in India and USA

Every day: we bring it.



Follow the action from Orlando 👇#Crew96 | #MLSisBack — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) July 15, 2020

The Columbus vs NY Red Bulls live stream in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the Columbus vs NY Red Bulls live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch every minute of the Columbus vs NY Red Bulls game. Fans in the USA can watch the MLS is Back Tournament live on FS1 and TUDN. Fans in Canada can catch the Columbus vs NY Red Bulls live stream on TSN.

Also Read: Vancouver Vs San Jose Prediction, Head-to-head, Live Stream, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Columbus vs NY Red Bulls h2h

The last time Columbus faced NY Red Bulls was in the preseason when the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The New York Red Bulls are slightly ahead when it comes to the Columbus vs NY Red Bulls h2h record. Out of the 40 games played between the two sides, NY Red Bulls lead the Columbus vs NY Red Bulls h2h record with 16 wins. Columbus, on the other hand, have a similar Columbus vs NY Red Bulls h2h record, with the club having picked up 15 wins. The Columbus vs NY Red Bulls h2h clashes have also yielded 9 draws.

Also Read: MLS Is Back Tournament Results, Highlights, Latest Standings As Inter Miami, NYC FC Falter

Columbus vs NY Red Bulls live stream: Columbus vs NY Red Bulls prediction, probable playing XI

Columbus Crew SC: E Room; H Afful, Jonathan, V Wormgoor, LD Espinoza; D Nagbe, Arthur, H Jimenez, L Zelarayan, Y Mokhtar; G Zardes

E Room; H Afful, Jonathan, V Wormgoor, LD Espinoza; D Nagbe, Arthur, H Jimenez, L Zelarayan, Y Mokhtar; G Zardes NY Red Bulls: D Jensen;K Duncan, A Long, A Tarek, J Pendant; A Romero, C Casseres, S Davis, F Valot; D Royer, T Barlow

Columbus vs NY Red Bulls prediction

According to our Columbus vs NY Red Bulls prediction, this game will end in a draw.

Image Courtesy: instagram/columbuscrewsc, instagram/newyorkredbulls