Columbus Vs Seattle Sounders Live Stream: How To Watch MLS Cup Final, Team News & Line-ups

Seattle Sounders will lock horns against the Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup finals on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday for Indian viewers). The match will be played at the MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio and the game will kick off at 7:00 AM IST. Here’s a look at the live stream details, team news, match preview and prediction for the same.

Columbus vs Seattle Sounders prediction and preview

Seattle Sounders have been one of the teams to beat this season in the MLS and finished second in the Western Conference standings. Head coach Brian Schmetzer’s side have impressed one and all this year and their knockout run saw them defeat the likes of Los Angeles FC, FC Dallas and Minnesota United. Sounders are unbeaten in their last five games, with their last defeat coming against Colorado Rapids on November 2.

Columbus Crew have also impressed this season, finishing third in the Eastern Conference before wins against the New York Red Bulls, Nashville FC, and the New England Revolution. Columbus are unbeaten in their last four games and will look to cap off their MLS season off with a trophy. The Seattle Sounders are favourites, but Columbus Crew do pack a punch and could take the trophy home.

Columbus vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Columbus Crew have been dealt with a huge blow as midfielder Darlington Nagbe and winger Pedro Santos have been ruled out as they have been asked to self-isolate. Chris Cadden, Derrick Etienne Jr, Jon Kempin, Miguel Berry, Sebastian Berhalter and Vito Wormgoor all missed the game against New England and are awaiting test results to see whether they can feature on Sunday. Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell could be benched for No.1 Eloy Room, if he is declared fit to play, despite keeping clean sheets in the past two games. Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, have no injury concerns and could field the same XI for the fifth game in a row.

Columbus vs Seattle Sounders predicted line-ups

Columbus: Room; Afful, Mensah, Williams, Valenzuela; Berhalter, Artur; Diaz, Zelarayan, Mokhtar; Zardes

Room; Afful, Mensah, Williams, Valenzuela; Berhalter, Artur; Diaz, Zelarayan, Mokhtar; Zardes Seattle: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez, O'Neill, Tolo; C. Roldan, Paulo; Jones, Lodeiro, Morris; Ruidiaz

Columbus vs Seattle Sounders live stream: How to watch MLS Cup final live stream?

There will be no live telecast of the MLS Cup Final in India. However, fans can check the live MLS scores on the Twitter handles of both teams. For Indian viewers, the Columbus vs Seattle Sounders live stream will be available on FanCode. Fans in the UK can watch the Columbus vs Seattle Sounders game live on Sky Sports and Premier Sports. In the US, the game will be broadcast on TUDN USA. The game kicks off at 7:00 AM IST on Sunday, December 13.

(Image Courtesy: Seattle Sounders, Columbus Crew Instagram)