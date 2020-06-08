Kingsley Coman Set To Win 8th Career League Title As Bayern Winger Turns 24 Next Week

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is set to win league title number eight of his career as the Bundesliga giants are currently just two wins away from being crowned champions of Germany. Kingsley Coman is only 23 years old but by the time the French winger turns 24 on June 13, Bayern Munich could be crowned Bundesliga champions if Borussia Dortmund suffer a defeat against Dusseldorf in their earlier fixture. Despite his tender age, Kingsley Coman has already won seven successive Bundesliga titles with three different clubs in his career and is on course to make it eight league titles in a row after the end of the 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign.

Kingsley Coman titles: Bundesliga title number five on the way

Kingsley Coman initially joined Bayern Munich on a loan deal from Serie A giants Juventus back in 2015 and the deal was made permanent by Bayern Munich in April 2017. At Bayern Munich, Kingsley Coman won the Bundesliga title four years in a row and is now on course to make it five German league titles in a row. Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga table, seven points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, with four matchdays remaining.

Although Kingsley Coman is currently 23 years old, the star winger could get the perfect present for his 24th birthday with his fifth Bundesliga title on June 13, albeit at the expense of a Borussia Dortmund defeat and a Bayern Munich win. Bayern Munich will host Borussia Monchengladbach at the Allianz Arena on Saturday while Dortmund make the trip to the Esprit Arena. With four matchdays remaining in the Bundesliga, Kingsley Coman would still be on course to win the eight consecutive league title of his senior career in eight years as a professional footballer.

Kingsley Coman looks set to win his EIGHTH league title in the eight seasons he's played as a professional footballer.



He turns just 24 years old next week. pic.twitter.com/VisrObESIV — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) June 7, 2020

Kingsley Coman titles: Kingsley Coman clubs

Kingsley Coman began his senior career with Paris Saint Germain(PSG) and remains the youngest ever player to make an appearance for the French giants. At PSG, Coman won the Ligue 1 title on two occasions before moving to Italian heavyweights Juventus in the summer of 2014. Coman won the Serie A title in his first season with the Turin-based outfit before heading out on loan to Bayern Munich in 2015. Coman has played for three different clubs during the course of his senior career and won the Serie A, two Ligue 1 titles and four Bundesliga titles so far.

