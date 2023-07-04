CONCACAF Gold Cup Live Streaming: How Can We Watch Canada Vs Cuba On TV And Online?

A total of four teams will fix their slots in the quarter-final stage at the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 on Tuesday Night. One of the slots will be occupied by the Group D teams, Canada, Guadeloupe, and Guatemala. While Guadeloupe and Guatemala clash at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, US, Canada will encounter Cuba in their final league game at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.

3 Things You Need To Know

Canada earned draws against Guadeloupe and Guatemala

Cuba have already been eliminated from the quarter-final race

This is a must-win game for Canada in order to advance into the next stage

What’s at stake during the Canada vs Cuba, CONCACAF Gold Cup match?

Having earned draws against Guadeloupe and Guatemala to begin their campaign, the Canadian side finds themselves at third in the Group D points table before facing Cuba. John Herdman's men are the clear favorites against Cuba as they need a win to make goal-differential the tiebreaker for the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals, in case Guadeloupe vs Guatemala ends in a draw.

Where is the Canada vs Cuba, CONCACAF Gold Cup match taking place?

The Canada vs Cuba, CONCACAF Gold Cup match is slated to be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.

When will the Canada vs Cuba, CONCACAF Gold Cup match begin?

The Canada vs Cuba, CONCACAF Gold Cup match is slated to begin at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT on Tuesday, July 4. The match will begin at 4:00 am IST on Wednesday, July 5.

How to watch the Canada vs Cuba, CONCACAF Gold Cup match in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of the Canada vs Cuba, CONCACAF Gold Cup match on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, the live telecast of the match will not be available in India.

How to watch the Canada vs Cuba, CONCACAF Gold Cup match in US and Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch their home side face Cuba on One Soccer. Soccer fans in the USA can watch the match on FS1.