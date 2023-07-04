CONCACAF Gold Cup Live Steaming: How Can We Watch Panama Vs El Salvador On TV And Online?

Panama will be facing El Salvador on Matchday 3 of the CONCAF Gold Cup 2023 group stage match. The Panamanian team has played well in their first two Gold Cup matches, winning both games handily. This accomplishment has earned them a place in the quarterfinals. They do, however, have their sights set on finishing as Group C's leaders and achieving even more. El Salvador, on the other hand, finds themselves in a precarious situation as they require points to remain in the game. Any result short of victory would see them eliminated from the competition, and depending on the result of the other games in the group, even a victory would not be sufficient. As a result, El Salvador needs to win to maintain its aspirations.

3 things you need to know

16 teams from two confederations have entered the competition

The competition's match ball is Flight, which is made by Nike

The US is the defending champion, having won the competition in 2021

What exactly is the CONCACAF Gold Cup?

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is the major association football competition for men's national teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, held every two years.

When and where is the match between Panama vs El Salvador?

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the game will take place at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.

What time will the match of Panama vs El Salvador start?

The match of Panama vs El Salvador in CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 will start at:

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

UK: 1:30 AM (GMT)

Where can I watch Panama vs El Salvador on TV and online?

CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023, Panama vs El Salvador live stream and TV broadcast are available on:

USA: Fubo, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN App, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, Fox Sports 1.

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2

Panama and El Salvador’s last 5 matches

Panama:

July 2023: Martinique 1-2 Panama

June 2023: Costa Rica 1-2 Panama

June 2023: Panama 0-1 Mexico

June 2023: Panama 0-2 Canada

June 2023: Panama 3-2 Nicaragua

El Salvador: