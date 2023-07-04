CONCACAF Gold Cup live steaming: How to watch Costa Rica vs Martinique on TV and online

Stakes will be high as the CONCACAF Gold Cup has almost entered its penultimate stage. The battle for the Quarterfinal has started to build up as many as four places will be up for grabs. Costa Rica will take on Martinique in a crucial Group C clash at the Red Bull Arena, New Jersey.

3 things you need to know

Costa Rica are yet to register a win in the CONCACAF Gold Cup

Martinique are second in the Group C

Costa Rica occupy the last spot in the table.

Costa Rica vs Martinique Tv channel and live streaming details

Costa Rica lost to Panama in their opening match and went on to play out a goalless draw with Honduras. Martinique defeated El Salvador 2-1 followed by a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Panama. Panama are currently leading the Group C table and have already sealed a place in the last eight.

Costa Rica haven't won their last five games across all competition and would need to have better gameplay in a bid to secure a win against Martinique.

Where is the Costa Rica vs Martinique CONCACAF Gold Cup match taking place?

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Costa Rica and Martinique will take place at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey.

When will the Costa Rica vs Martinique CONCACAF Gold Cup match begin?

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Costa Rica and Martinique will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Wednesday at Red Bull Arena.

The final group stage day is here!



Presented by @qatarairways pic.twitter.com/mqaPp1cJWx — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 4, 2023

How to watch Costa Rica vs Martinique CONCACAF Gold Cup match in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of the Costa Rica vs Martinique, CONCACAF Gold Cup match on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, the live telecast of the match will not be available in India. The match will start at 6:00 AM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Martinique CONCACAF Gold Cup match in USA?

The match between Costa Rica and Martinique will be telecast live on Fox Sports 1 in the USA. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will start at 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday.