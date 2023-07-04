CONCACAF Gold Cup Live Streaming: How To Watch Guadeloupe Vs Guatemala On TV And Online

Guadeloupe will face Guatemala in a Group D CONCACAF Gold Cup encounter at the Red Bull Arena, New Jersey. A place in the quarterfinal will be in the offing when these two face each other on Wednesday. Guatemala played out a 0-0 draw with Canada in the last match while Guadeloupe defeated Cuba 4-1

3 things you need to know

Guadeloupe currently top the Group D table

Guatemala are second with 4 points

Guadeloupe could have a place in the knockouts just for the second time in the history of this tournament.

Guadeloupe vs Guatemala Tv Channel and Live streaming details

Where is the Guadeloupe vs Guatemala CONCACAF Gold Cup match taking place?

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Guadeloupe and Guatemala will take place at the Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

When will the Guadeloupe vs Guatemala CONCACAF Gold Cup match begin?

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Guadeloupe and Guatemala will begin at 4:00 AM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch Guadeloupe vs Guatemala CONCACAF Gold Cup match in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of the Guadeloupe and Guatemala, CONCACAF Gold Cup match on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, the live telecast of the match will not be available in India. The match will start at 4:00 AM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch Guadeloupe vs Guatemala CONCACAF Gold Cup match in the USA?

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Guadeloupe and Guatemala will be telecast live on Fox Sports 1 in the USA. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will start at 6:30 PM EST