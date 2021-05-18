Confident Mason Greenwood Expresses Happiness Playing His 'best Football' For Man United

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has admitted to having difficult days at the club after facing criticism for the first time in his career.

The 19-year-old has been a breakout star for the club this season. Earlier, Greenwood's attitude and output were questioned after he was not able to score many goals.

He was also dropped from his international side (England) after he was found guilty of breaching COVID-19 protocols.

'I am happy to be back playing my best football': Mason Greenwood

"It was difficult. You know how it is, it was obviously going to come. It was a mental challenge but you have to block it all out really. If you play for United, one of the biggest clubs in the world, you have to overcome that," Greenwood told Sky Sports.

"I have pushed that to one side just to concentrate on my football. I have overcome it now. I am happy to be back playing my best football," he added.

Manchester United in this edition's Premier League

The 'Red Devils' are at the second spot in the ongoing Premier League table with 20 wins from 36 matches and 70 points in their tally. However, they will finish as the second-best side of this year's competition as their local rivals Manchester City have already secured the EPL title. Both teams are separated from each other by a massive lead of 13 points with only two more matches left this season.

Man City won their third Premier League title in four seasons after Man United's 1-2 loss at the hands of Leicester City last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the 13-time Premier League champions will get an opportunity to win a major silverware for the first time since 2017 when they lock horns with the Spanish club Villarreal CF in the UEFA Europa League final on May 26 at Poland's PGE Arena Gdańsk.

Coming back to their remaining Premier League fixtures, Manchester United will be hosting Fulham on Tuesday and they will sign off by facing the Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

(With ANI Inputs)