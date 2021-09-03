Confirmed: Cristiano Ronaldo To Wear No. 7 Jersey At Manchester United, Cavani Moves To 21

Good news for Cristiano's fans, CR7 is officially back! Manchester United has confirmed that returning legend and 5-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the number 7 shirt. The number 7 jersey which has been worn by several Manchester United legends in the past, including Ronaldo, will once again be donned by the Portuguese captain.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United jersey number 7 confirmed!

Ever since news broke of Ronaldo returning to the club, fans have been wondering if the Portuguese forward, affectionately nicknamed "CR7" by fans, will once again don the number 7 jersey at the United. The Jersey number in question until recently belonged to Man United forward Edison Cavani. Cristiano has famously worn the number 7 jersey at Manchester United for six years during his first spell at the club.

Manchester United's official statement reads:

Manchester United can confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the iconic no.7 shirt after returning to Old Trafford. The Portuguese superstar famously wore the legendary shirt number during his first spell with the club and we can confirm that Cristiano will have it on his back once again.

During Ronaldo's first spell for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009, the Portuguese forward made 292 appearances and scored 118 goals and won 9 trophies, including 3 Premier League titles along with the UEFA Champions League. The no. 7 jersey at Manchester United has a long history with the club, going all the way back to club legends Bryan Robson and George Best who wore the jersey as well. It has also been worn by United icons like Eric Cantona and David Beckham, the latter of whom passed it on to Ronaldo.

Edinson Cavani jersey number

Since Ronaldo's no. 7 jersey is already in the making, as per the Instagram post by Man United, fans have been wondering about Edinson Cavani's jersey number. According to the official announcement by Manchester United, Cavani will wear the number 21 jersey from now on.

The Uruguayan footballer famously wears the number 21 jersey for his country and has agreed to take it up once again. The Premier League's rules don't allow players to change their jersey numbers once players have been registered, stating "While he remains with the club a player will retain his shirt number throughout the season for which it was allocated."

However, the departure of Daniel James to Leeds United, which happened at the last minute on Deadline Day, has made the feat possible. James was occupying the number 21 jersey, however, since he has departed the club, Cavani is free to vacate the number 7 for Cristiano. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo also expressed gratitude to Manchester United and said:

I wasn't sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again. So I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi (Cavani) for this incredible gesture.

Manchester United's official announcement also read:

Ronaldo inherits the number from Edinson Cavani, who wore the shirt last season and in our away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. As our new signing is allocated no.7, El Matador will switch to no.21, the same number our prolific striker wears for the Uruguayan national team.

Ronaldo no. 7 jersey: How to buy Ronaldo Manchester United no. 7 jersey?

According to Manchester United's official website, fans can buy the Ronaldo Manchester United jersey on United Direct, which is their official store. According to Manchester Evening News, fans can also buy the Ronaldo Manchester United number 7 jersey at the following stores -

Adidas - adidas.co.uk/manchester_united

Kitbag - kitbag.com/en/premier-league/manchester-united

JD Sports - jdsports.co.uk/sport/football/club/manchester-united/

Sports Direct - sportsdirect.co.uk/football-shirts/premier-league/manchester-united/

IMAGE - MANCHESTER UNITED INSTAGRAM