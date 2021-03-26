Congo Vs Senegal Live Stream, Prediction, Africa Cup Of Nations Qualification Live

African football teams Congo and Senegal will battle it out on Matchday five of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations qualifications. The match will be played on Friday, March 26, 2021. Here are the Congo vs Senegal live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other key details of the match.

How to watch Congo vs Senegal live?

There will be no official Africa Cup of Nations qualification live stream and broadcast in India. But the latest developments during the duration of the game and scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Congo vs Senegal live in India:

Venue: Stade Alphonse Massemba-Debat

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021

Congo vs Senegal live stream schedule: 9.30 pm IST

Congo vs Senegal prediction and preview

Congo arrive into the game following a narrow defeat against Mali in the quarter-final of the African Nations Championship. The two sides failed to achieve the breakthrough during the normal play of the game, only for the outcome to be decided in favour of Mali with a penalty shoot-out.

On the other hand, Senegal played against Guinea-Bissau in November last year. Senegal went on to bag a close-edged victory with Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane scoring the only goal of the match for his side. Senegal currently lead the Group I standings of the African Cup of Nations, having clinched the maximum points on every game that they have played on the group stage. Meanwhile, Congo sit second in the standings with two victories and a draw after four games with seven points to their credit.

Congo vs Senegal team news

Congo have a completely fit squad ahead of the Senegal clash, having reported no injuries. But Senegal do have some major injury woes. Ismaila Sarr sustained a knock and misses out on the Congo clash, while Opa Nguette sits out due to muscle injury. Sada Thioub's sprained ankle forces him on the sidelines, even as Salif Sane continues his recovery from a knee injury. Sidy Sarr will not be available until next month after sustaining a leg injury.

Congo vs Senegal probable prediction

The game is expected to end in favour of Senegal with a 1-0 scoreline, citing their perfect record in the competition.

Note: The prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Sadio Mane Instagram