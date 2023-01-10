Members of the football fraternity have given tribute to Real Madrid and Wales legend Gareth Bale after the 33-year-old announced his retirement from both club and international football on January 9. He ended his career on a high by finally getting the chance to represent his national side at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Harry Kane & many others pay tribute to Gareth Bale

Congrats on an amazing career, it was a pleasure to have played together.

All the best with whatever’s next! https://t.co/t7YtVekEPQ — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 9, 2023

A legend of Spurs and a legend of football. Congratulations on an amazing career @GarethBale11!! Wishing you the best luck in your next chapter mate 😁🤍 pic.twitter.com/NdeDGSirWY — Son Heung-min (@Sonny7) January 9, 2023

He was born to play for Spurs 💙 pic.twitter.com/pEzgUiyUXn — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 9, 2023

Wishing the happiest of retirements to a player I had the absolute pleasure to play alongside. Your runs were a joy to assist! Thank you for all the memories, both on and off the pitch. Enjoy your well-deserved rest and I wish you a happy future ahead 👏 @GarethBale11 pic.twitter.com/LafwjmRT4b — Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) January 9, 2023

Congrats on your amazing journey! Many great memories. It was a pleasure, my friend. 👏 @GarethBale11 pic.twitter.com/Je30fpzwPG — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) January 9, 2023

Gareth, it has been a pleasure to share so many good times with you.... You leave behind many titles, goals and moments of joy. I wish you the best in this new stage, @GarethBale11 🚂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) January 9, 2023

'Hardest decision of my life': Bale announces retirement

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Gareth Bale announced his retirement from both club and international football, stating that this was the 'hardest decision' in his life. A snippet of his lengthy emotional post read,

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from (both) club and international football. I feel incredibly fortunate to have realized my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.



From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have an immense pride and gratitude for. Playing for and captaining my country 111 times has truly been a dream come true.



To show my gratitude to all of those that have played their part along this journey, feels like an impossibility. I feel indebted to many people for helping to change my life and shape my career in a way I couldn’t have ever dreamed of when I first started out at 9 years old.



To my previous clubs, Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and finally LAFC. All of my previous managers and coaches, back room staff, team mates, all the dedicated fans, my agents, my amazing friends and family, the impact you have had is immeasurable.

Gareth Bale's staggering career stats in numbers

From starting as a 16-year-old at Southampton to winning five UEFA Champions League (UCL) titles with Real Madrid, and then ending his career with an MLS Cup with Los Angeles FC, Gareth Bale has had an exceptional career. Other than the UCL titles he won during his nine-year stint with Los Blancos, he also won three La Liga titles (2016–17, 2019–20, and 2021–22), among several other trophies. When it comes to goals, Bale scored 141 club goals from 394 appearances and 41 international goals from 111 appearances with Wales.