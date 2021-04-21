Conor McGregor Jokes Of Buying Manchester United As Fans Continue To Demand Club Sale

In a major breakdown following the disbanding of the European Super League, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward penned his resignation. Woodward will now step down from his position at the end of 2021. Amidst this drama, Conor McGregor hilariously joked about buying Manchester United as fans continue to demand the sale of the club. So, is Conor McGregor buying Manchester United and why are fans unhappy with Manchester United owners?

Fans demand Manchester United owners to sell the club

Fans have called for the removal of Manchester United owners, The Glazer family, despite the club withdrawing from the European Super League. The Glazers bought the club in May 2005 and converted the PLC to a privately owned entity, thereby taking it off the stock exchange. This move did not go down well amongst United fans as anti-Glazer groups formed against the American owners.

The Glazers were attributed to most of the criticism because they borrowed large sums of money in order to buy the club and those debts have continued to grow while the owners have continued to take money out of the club. #GlazersOut is also one of the top trending Twitter trends as Ellis tweeted, "I’m going to sleep now but remember that it’s #GlazersOut everyday until they sell the club. Goodnight."

I’m going to sleep now but remember that it’s #GlazersOut everyday until they sell the club.



Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/yyyegEZzbO — Ù‹Ellis. (@UtdEIIis) April 21, 2021

Conor McGregor Twitter: Is Conor McGregor buying Manchester United?

With the backdrop of fans demanding the sale of the club, Conor McGregor hilariously announced on his official Twitter handle that he was considering buying Manchester United. Conor Mcgregor Twitter post read, "Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United! What do you think?" The tweet has received a favourable response from fans as the post has over 47.5k retweets and 342k likes.

Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United!

What do you think? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 20, 2021

Ed Woodward resignation

As per reports from TalkSport, Ed Woodward resignation came about following the backlash Manchester United received for its involvement in the European Super League. The Red Devils were one of the six Premier League clubs who decided to join the breakaway competition in a bid to maximise revenue amidst the coronavirus pandemic. However, those plans seem to have fallen through as a result of massive fan protests.

Prior to Chelsea's game against Brighton last night a huge group of Chelsea fans got together outside Stamford Bridge to protest the club's involvement in the Super League. The backlash resulted in Chelsea withdrawing from the breakaway competition followed by Manchester City immediately after. With rival clubs withdrawing, Manchester United themselves released a statement confirming their withdrawal later in the day.